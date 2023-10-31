Greece of the ‘Wine-Dark Sea’ in a very Stormy Region

Editorial

The renowned author Stephen King, with sales of tens of millions of books, published an unusual, given its length, commentary in the New York Times regarding the recent massacre of 18 people in the state of Maine, where he himself resides. His commentary consists of 139 words. (For comparison, this commentary contains about 740 words).

It is possibly the shortest commentary published in the United States in years about any shocking event.

“There is no solution to the gun problem, and little more to write, because Americans are addicted to firearms,” he writes. And he concludes: “Americans love guns, and appear willing to pay the price in blood.”

As I begin to write these lines, my mind strays to Gaza, and I wonder what more can one write about a war between two peoples when both of them are so determined to continue paying the price of their enmity with their blood, and worse, with the blood of their children?

Yet Israel, like every state, has the right to self-defense. Under this principle, you cannot disagree with the columnist Israel Harel of the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, who writes, “no nation would retreat when digging in for Itslife.”

And so, on Saturday night local time, Israel launched the ‘second phase’ of the war, according to Prime Minister Netanyahu – he did not characterize it as an invasion but rather as a “second independence war”.

It is expected that not everyone will agree with this description. However, there is another side that supports Israel’s right to self-defense but does not believe that unrestricted war against the residents of Gaza will solve the problem. Quite the opposite. (However, can you imagine what would happen to Palestinians who disagreed with Hamas’ policy?)

I now will borrow from the excellent column – once again, from Nicholas Kristof, one of The New York Times’ columnists – he is of Jewish origin – who writes: “Decades from now when we look back at this moment, I suspect it’s the moral failures that we may most regret — the inability of some on the left (and many in the Arab world) to condemn the barbaric Oct. 7 attacks on Israelis, and the acceptance by so many Americans and Israelis that countless children and civilians must pay with their lives in what Netanyahu described as Israel’s ‘mighty vengeance.'”

And I further quote a few words from Benzion Sanders, a veteran of the war against Hamas who now directs the Extend program, which brings Palestinian and Israeli human rights activists in contact with American-Jewish audiences: “While I believe in self-defense, fighting in Gaza taught me that if my government doesn’t change its approach from crushing Palestinian hope to committing to Palestinian independence, not only will this war kill an untold number of Israelis and Palestinians in addition to the thousands who already have died, but it also will not decisively end terror.”

And he concludes: “A ground invasion is doomed to failure.”

On the opposite side, as mentioned earlier, is Turkey, led by Erdogan, an unchallenged leader of his country who changed course rapidly and organized a demonstration a few days ago in Constantinople “only with Turkish and Palestinian flags,” effectively distinguishing his stance from that of the West. “We declare to the entire world,” he said, “that Israel is a state of war criminals… We will declare it a state of war criminals…”

These statements were made by the leader of a country that is a member of NATO.

And while all this is happening in the broader region, in Greece, home of the Acropolis, the land of the “wine-dark sea” – the Aegean of Homer’s Odyssey – the people and the nation as a whole celebrated the heroic anniversary of the ‘OXI’ with pride, peace, calm, optimism, and unity.

Problems exist – for example, the high cost of living – and will always exist. However, the people of Greece know that someone cares, someone is fighting, someone is doing the best that is possible. And that someone is Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Moreover, it should be added that another significant event for the country has occurred: the fact that the official opposition has now passed into the hands of a new, educated individual with rich experience in economics and the private sector, as opposed to where it was until recently.

Therefore, the motherland has every reason to be optimistic for many more years, and it is ready to face any threat as long as it remains united.