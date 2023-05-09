x

Greece Now Looks to Corners of the Earth For Long-Haul Tourists Too

May 9, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - Tourists take photographs as the ancient Acropolis hill is seen in the background in Athens (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)
FILE - Tourists take photographs as the ancient Acropolis hill is seen in the background in Athens (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS – Going full-speed ahead in a frantic push to bring in tourists even at the risk of overdevelopment, Greece is now looking to lure more long-haul travelers on flights from Asian countries, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with the newspaper Eleftheros Typos, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said that China is a priority as it has tightened ties and business interests with Greece and allows travelers again with the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic that began there.

He said he also expects more arrivals from Australia following the opening of a new Greek National Tourism Organisation branch in Melbourne this year, where there’s a large Diaspora community.

“In addition, we are moving forward with important agreements with Saudi Arabian airlines and have already begun to approach India and South Korea,” he said, noting more direct flights being added from the United States and Canada.

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/05/08/greece-looking-to-target-new-long-haul-tourism-markets/

“All these markets, apart from being very large ones, concern travelers that are high spenders and tend to stay longer at the destinations they visit,” Kikilias said, tourism being Greece’s biggest revenue engine.

“Despite multiple crises, the increased travel flows and the extension of the season brought a significant increase in the turnover of shops in all destinations and especially in Athens, which now welcomes travelers from every corner of the world all 12 months of the year,” he said.

Greece is hoping to break 2019’s record year before 2020 and the beginning of the Coronavirus nearly ceased international air travel and brought lockdowns and slowdowns of the economy that is now recovering.

“In 2022 Greece was the country with the highest tourism growth in Europe, with arrivals of travelers up from very important markets to which new ones were added after we concluded beneficial agreements with airlines and tour operators. For this season, therefore, we expect a further increase in tourist flows from large markets such as that of the United Kingdom,” Kikilias said.

