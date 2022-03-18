x

March 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Society

Greece: Norwegian Photographer Held on Spy Charge

March 18, 2022
By Associated Press
Greece Norway Photographer
A police officer escorts Norwegian photographer Knut Bry to the court in the Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, on Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

LESBOS, Greece — A 75-year-old Norwegian photographer has been arrested on the Greek island of Lesbos on espionage-related charges and is due to appear in court Friday.

Knut Bry was working with a local nonprofit organization that helps migrants and refugees.

“We are aware of the arrest of a Norwegian citizen on Lesbos. The Embassy will offer assistance according to the consular framework,” the embassy said in a statement to the AP.

His lawyer, Haris Petsikos, said Bry would appear before a prosecutor Friday but would formally present his defense on Monday after being granted time to prepare his case.

“Of course he does not accept these allegations under any circumstances,” Petsikos said. “We don’t see anything from the case file that is incriminating against him.” Located near the coast of Turkey, Lesbos was the busiest point of entry into the European Union during the 2015-16 refugee crisis, when hundreds of thousands of people fled wars in Iraq and Syria.

RELATED

Politics
Oikonomou: We Are Taking All Necessary Measures to Meet the Citizens’ Demands

ATHENS - "We are taking all the necessary measures with seriousness and responsibility to meet the demands of the citizens," government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said on Friday during a press briefing, held for the first time in the city of Thessaloniki.

Economy
Gov’t Holding Resources in Reserve for the Future, Greek FinMin Says
Politics
Sources: Greek Diplomat in Mariupol Continuing His Journey

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Biden’s St. Patrick’s Day Scrambled by Irish PM’s COVID Case

WASHINGTON — Call him a disappointed extrovert.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings