July 15, 2022

Greece Must Pay Damages to Woman Raped, Disabled by Migrant

July 15, 2022
By The National Herald
ATHENS – A Greek woman who was 15 when she was raped and assaulted so viciously by an unlawful migrant in 2012 and left disabled is due compensation from the state, the country’s highest administrative court the Council of State ruled.

Myrto Papadomichelaki was  brutally raped by Ahmed Waqas in 2012 and her mother, Maria Kotrotsou, said the state was to blame, arguing the attack would never have occurred if he Waqas, from Pakistan, had been arrested and deported after entering the country unlawfully in 2010.

The court, said Kathimerini, upheld an appeal by Kotrotsou to annul an earlier decision by a lower tribunal, which had ruled there were no omissions by police regarding the illegal entry of Waqas into Greece.

He attacked her while she was taking a walk on a remote part of a popular beach on the island of Paros, where he worked. He beat her so badly she couldn’t defend herself and tried to crush her skull with a rock, creating brain damage so severe she is permanently disabled.

The victim’s mother said she noticed him walking away from the scene later and co-workers collaborated her story about what he was wearing.

She was found half naked and in a coma and first police thought it was an accident, no explanation why given the state she was in.

Waqas left the island but was picked up during a random check in Athens where DNA identified him as the likely attacker. He worked on the island.

He confessed and told police he wanted only to steal her mobile phone but when she resisted he beat her with the rock until she was unconscious and raped her.

Tens of thousands of dollars were raised by the Greek public to pay for the victim’s medical care for injuries that left her unable to walk or feed herself, totally dependent on her family.

The Health Ministry in 2013 said she would be taken to a hospital in the nited States and the Greek-American community helped with donations to help pay for treatment at  Harvard’s Children’s and Spaulding Hospitals in Boston.

