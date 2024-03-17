Greece Moves to Curtail Public Beach Takeovers, Limit Sunbed Rentals

Society

After 2023 summer protests driven by some island residents upset that public beaches were essentially being confiscated by private business, the New Democracy government said it would limit leases for their use to 30 percent of beach space.

It had been 50 percent although even that was in violation of the Constitution which stipulates all beaches are public and should have access to the water, essentially ignored by successive governments.

It wasn’t said if the new rules would apply to luxury resorts who take over almost all or all of the beach front where they are situated, the government eager to lure more and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attending the opening of one on Athens’ seaside.

In an announcement on TikTok, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined the country’s new beach bill, a list of rules designed to make beaches more orderly and fair, said the site Timeout.

Beginning in the spring, one rule is 70 percent of beaches must be free of sunbeds to prevent overcrowding, 85 percent in ecologically sensitive areas, and where rented umbrellas and sunbeds will be banned, allowed on other beaches.

There will also have to be at least 4 meters (13 feet) between the sunbeds and the sea so that they can’t go up to the water’s edge and take up space for people who want to put their own umbrellas, chairs and towels down, a practice discouraged by businesses.

It wasn’t said now the rules would be enforced, although the report said drones would be used, nor whether they would apply to the luxury resorts of beaches where the public is blocked out by turnstiles unless they pay.

Much of Athens’ seaside has long been taken over by businesses leasing areas in violation of the Constitution and charging people to use public beaches for their amenities and reporting those who wouldn’t were harassed.

The government, which is trying to attract more resorts to islands where more public beaches will be taken, also is going to allow concessions on beaches awarded through online auctions.