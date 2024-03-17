x

March 17, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Society

Greece Moves to Curtail Public Beach Takeovers, Limit Sunbed Rentals

March 17, 2024
By The National Herald
FLOISVOS
FLOISVOS BEACH (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/ EUROKINISSI)

After 2023 summer protests driven by some island residents upset that public beaches were essentially being confiscated by private business, the New Democracy government said it would limit leases for their use to 30 percent of beach space.

It had been 50 percent although even that was in violation of the Constitution which stipulates all beaches are public and should have access to the water, essentially ignored by successive governments.

It wasn’t said if the new rules would apply to luxury resorts who take over almost all or all of the beach front where they are situated, the government eager to lure more and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attending the opening of one on Athens’ seaside.

In an announcement on TikTok, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined the country’s new beach bill, a list of rules designed to make beaches more orderly and fair, said the site Timeout.

https://www.timeout.com/news/these-are-the-new-beach-rules-to-know-when-visiting-greece-031524

Beginning in the spring, one rule is 70 percent of beaches must be free of sunbeds to prevent overcrowding, 85 percent in ecologically sensitive areas, and where rented umbrellas and sunbeds will be banned, allowed on other beaches.

There will also have to be at least 4 meters (13 feet) between the sunbeds and the sea so that they can’t go up to the water’s edge and take up space for people who want to put their own umbrellas, chairs and towels down, a practice discouraged by businesses.

It wasn’t said now the rules would be enforced, although the report said drones would be used, nor whether they would apply to the luxury resorts of beaches where the public is blocked out by turnstiles unless they pay.

Much of Athens’ seaside has long been taken over by businesses leasing areas in violation of the Constitution and charging people to use public beaches for their amenities and reporting those who wouldn’t were harassed.

The government, which is trying to attract more resorts to islands where more public beaches will be taken, also is going to allow concessions on beaches awarded through online auctions.

RELATED

Society
Disenchanted Refugees in Greece Want Asylum in Belgium, Elsewhere

ATHENS - While refugees and migrants in Greece are held in detention camps, some awaiting decisions on getting asylum hope to find it in Belgium, although European Union rules only let them apply in the first country in which they land.

Politics
Government sources: Greece and Egypt to deepen ties, forming High-level Cooperation Council
Sciences
2nd GenAI Summit Makes Athens A High Teck Focal Point

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

BOSTON – The Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, which convened in the city of Boca Raton, FL under the presidency of Archbishop Elpidophoros, proposed through the ‘triprosopon’ (the three-person ballot) Fr.

After 2023 summer protests driven by some island residents upset that public beaches were essentially being confiscated by private business, the New Democracy government said it would limit leases for their use to 30 percent of beach space.

ATHENS - While refugees and migrants in Greece are held in detention camps, some awaiting decisions on getting asylum hope to find it in Belgium, although European Union rules only let them apply in the first country in which they land.

LEVITTOWN, Pa. — A man faces murder charges in Pennsylvania and carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey after allegedly killing three family members, carjacking vehicles in both states and evading law enforcement for hours as police mobilized in two states, authorities said Sunday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.