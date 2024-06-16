x

June 16, 2024

Greece Moves to Create Own FBI-Style Division – Under Police Control

June 16, 2024
By The National Herald
Crime scene - TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI

ATHENS – A law enforcement agency being called a version of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is being set up in Greece to try to deal with fighting mobsters after a Greek police operation called Clean Hands couldn’t do it.

Unlike the the American agency that is a national operation, the new Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (DAOE) will still be overseen by the Greek Police (ELAS) but have some limited autonomy.

It was created by a Presidential decree and will have another office in the second-largest city of Thessaloniki, a major port, the agency having the power to deal with criminal gangs and money laundering.

It will absorb five police divisions, four of them now under the Attica Security Sub-Directorate: Narcotics; Crimes against Life and Property; Organized Crime; and Sports Violence; a fifth division, Financial Crimes, will be added.

The decree will come into force on September 1. The Greek police had struggled to deal with underworld violence that saw victims killed in broad daylight and gun battles between rival forces.

