x

January 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

SPORTS

Greece Misses Injured Tsitsipas in Poland Loss at ATP Cup

January 1, 2022
By Associated Press
Australia Tennis ATP Cup
Stefenos Tsitsipas of Greece watches teammate Aristotelis Thanos prepare to play against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their match at the ATP Cup tennis touament in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Christo)

SYDNEY — Greece badly missed elbow-injury victim Stefanos Tsitsipas when it was beaten by Poland on the opening day of the 16-team ATP Cup tournament on Saturday.

World number four Tsitsipas was a late withdrawal from his match with ninth-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, who went on to beat replacement Aristotelis Thanos 6-1, 6-2 to give Poland an unassailable 2-0 lead with the late-night doubles still to come.

Earlier, Greece’s Michail Pervolarakis had lost 6-1, 6-4 to Kamil Majchrzak.

Tsitsipas watched from the team bench, with ice wrapped around his right elbow, as the 1,076th-ranked Thanos was outclassed by Hurkacz.

Tsitsipas had an operation in late November, with a flare up a concern ahead of this month’s Australian Open.

“The recovery from my elbow surgery is on track and today was a precautionary step to make sure I make Melbourne,” Tsitsipas said. “We will see day-by-day, match-by-match until then.”

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman and Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut led their respective teams to comfortable victories earlier on Saturday.

Argentina beat Georgia 3-0, while Spain easily accounted for Chile by the same margin at the tournament being played across two Sydney stadiums.

World number 13 Schwartzman defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-2, after compatriot Federico Delbonis won by the same score against Aleksandre Metreveli to give Argentina a 2-0 lead from the singles matches.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni then gave the Argentines a clean sweep defeating Georgian pair Saba Pertseladze and Zura Tkemaladze 6-1, 6-2 in the doubles tie to give Argentina a 3-0 win.

World No.20 Pablo Carreno Busta gave Spain an early lead as he rallied from being a break down in both sets to defeat Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Roberto Bautista Agut appeared in excellent form as he disposed of Chile’s world No.17 Cristian Garin 6-0, 6-3 to seal the tie for Spain.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Pedro Martinez clinched a clean sweep for Spain with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-7 win over Chile’s Tomas Barrios Vera and Tabilo.

Even without Rafael Nadal, who’s preparation for the Australian Open has been disrupted by a positive test for coronavirus, Spain showed why they are among the favored teams at the tournament.

“Today was a good start for me, a very solid game, really happy. I like these conditions,” world No.19 Bautista Agut said.

Serbia, which is without world No.1 Novak Djokovic, begins its tournament against Norway, led by world No.8 Casper Ruud, later on Saturday.

The other eight teams begin play Sunday: Russia vs. France, Italy vs. Australia, Canada vs. the United States and Germany vs. Britain.

RELATED

SPORTS
James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers (Highlights)

LOS ANGELES — One day after quietly celebrating his 37th birthday at home with his family, LeBron James put on an age-defying performance.

SPORTS
Repeat or Revenge: Alabama vs. Georgia, Again, for CFP Title
SPORTS
Hall of Famer Sam Jones, Winner of 10 NBA Titles, Dies at 88

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

LOS ANGELES — Greek-American actress Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, whether as a man-crazy TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” or the loopy housemate on “The Golden Girls,” has died.

General News

BOSTON – Stephen K. Economou of West Roxbury, MA passed away peacefully at the age of 84 after a 12-year battle with cancer.

Church

BOSTON – Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was discharged from the Central Hospital of Constantinople on Thursday afternoon, December 30.

Associations

Church

Video

Colorado Fire Victims Begin New Year Surveying Destruction

SUPERIOR, Colo — Hundreds of Colorado residents who had expected to ring in 2022 in their homes are instead starting off the new year trying to salvage what remains of them after a wind-whipped wildfire tore through the Denver suburbs.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings