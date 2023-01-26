x

January 26, 2023

“Greece Meets All Requirements for Becoming a Top Health and Wellness Destination”

January 26, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Southern Europe Tourism
File - Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens , on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) president Angela Gerekou on Tuesday commented that “Greece meets all the requirements for becoming a top destination for health and wellness and to attract the relevant investments while the region of Attica …can become a global hub for medical tourism throughout the year”.

Addressing the Global Wellness Economy Forum entitled “From Opportunity to a Successful Development – The Greek Case” organised by MKO ELITOUR, Gerekou noted the importance of wellness and health tourism, which constitute one of the fastest-growing segments of the global tourism sector and expressed her certainty that ” the international community will vote for Grece in health tourism also”.

