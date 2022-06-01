x

June 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Society

Greece: Masks to Remain in Ferries, Taxis, Pharmacies

June 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Ismini Karli)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Ismini Karli)

ATHENS – Following the lifting of the mandate for face masks at indoor and outdoor public spaces, the coronavirus specialists committee of the Health Ministry issued clarifications on Wednesday.

As the government had announced earlier, based on committee guidelines, masks are not obligatory any more in indoor or outdoor places as of June 1, except in public transportation, hospitals, and elderly care facilities. With its further proposalss, accepted by the government, the following also holds as of June 1:

– In taxis, both drivers and passengers must wear masks.

– On cruise ships, masks are not required. They will however become obligatory again if over 2% of passengers contract coronavirus, or over 4% of the crew within a week, or over 1% of all on board within 48 hours.

– On passenger ships, masks do not have to be worn outside (on the decks), but both passengers and crew must wear them indoors.

– At pharmacies, staff and customers are obliged to wear masks.

Earlier in the day, the committee had said all means of public transport will keep the mandate of masks for staff and passengers (buses, trolleys, metro, tram and suburban railway trains), while they will not be required on airplanes or on means of transport where seats are numbered (intercity trains and the country’s long-distance KTEL coaches).

Masks are also required in schools during the final exams.

RELATED

Politics
The Guardian’s Observer Columnist Focuses on Parthenon Marbles’ Return

LONDON – The return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece continues to make headlines as The Guardian’s Observer columnist Catherine Bennett highlights the ways in which the government in the UK persists in using outdated and false arguments for keeping the sculptures in the British Museum in her article titled ‘Why Shouldn’t the Greeks Have Their Marbles back? We Proved We Lost Ours Years Ago.

Society
Greek Family’s Electricity Cut off for €3,764 – Reconnected with TNH’s Intervention
Society
Greece: 4,026 COVID Cases on Wednesday, 9 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Plots Inflation Fight with Fed Chair as Nation Worries

WASHINGTON — Focused on relentlessly rising prices, President Joe Biden plotted inflation-fighting strategy Tuesday with the chairman of the Federal Reserve, with the fate of the economy and his own political prospects increasingly dependent on the actions of the government's central bank.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings