September 30, 2022

Greece Makes Ioannina Castle Open to Limited Mobility Visitors

September 30, 2022
By The National Herald
ÉÙÁÍÍÉÍÁ//×ÑÇÓÔÏÓ ÌÐÏÍÇÓ//EUROKINISSI
Ioannina Castle. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Chrisrtos Bonis)

IOANNINA – Visitors with limited mobility can now get into Ioannina Castle, the fortified old town in the city in northwestern Greece, after restoration and upgrades made it accessible, the Culture Ministry said.

That has connected the Northeast Acropolis with the southeastern citadel, the Its Kale, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni saying works and studies were underway at the site aiming to change the appearance of the Castle as well, said GTP Headlines of the changes.

“Through specific interventions, the quality of life of residents is upgraded and the cultural reserve and multicultural identity of the region are showcased in a coherent and unified way,” she said.

She said that the restoration projects are being implemented on monuments located inside the Northeast Acropolis, the Ottoman-built Aslan Pasha Mosque, the Madrasah, the Ottoman Library and the Ottoman Baths.

“The aim is to upgrade the entire Northeastern Acropolis so that it is connected and stands out equally with the Southeastern Acropolis of Its Kale,” said Mendoni.

She added that a key priority of the works has been “the improvement of accessibility, a necessary condition for the upgrade and functional integration of the castle into the urban fabric of the city,” the site said.

“The unification of the two fortresses and the creation of a single archaeological and cultural site is the subject of a strategic development plan carried out by the ministry in collaboration with the Ioannina Municipality for the promotion and sustainable utilization of the Ioannina Castle as an emblematic monumental complex,” she also said.

 

 

