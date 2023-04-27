Society

ATHENS – Greece had made significant strides towards reducing the use of fossil fuels and transitioning towards sustainable sources before the energy crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine necessitated a return to coal-fired electricity plants that were being phased out.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) commended the country for its efforts to combat climate change but emphasized that “stronger actions are required to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and achieve its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.”

According to an IEA report, there has been marked progress towards meeting climate goals since the last assessment in 2017, particularly in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, reforming electricity and natural gas markets, expanding cross-border interconnections, and developing offshore wind projects.

Additionally, Greece had been reducing its reliance on coal before the Ukraine invasion, which has led to a continuation of using lignite for several years after the phasing out of plants using the fuel.

Greece has made progress in reducing its use of fossil fuels in its energy supply, lowering it from 91% in 2011 to 82% in 2021. However, this is still above the IEA average of 78%, despite the National Climate Law passed in May 2022, which aims to provide a roadmap for the energy transition. Greece is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, although these goals have been pushed back. Nevertheless, the use of electricity generated from coal has dropped from 60% in 2005 to 10% in 2021.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol commented, “Greece has taken important steps in cutting its use of coal and harnessing its wind and solar resources. It must now build on this success by going further and faster, including by expediting the permitting process for new renewable energy projects. At the same time, it needs to ensure that planned new investments in gas infrastructure reflect what is needed to maintain the security of supply and that the risks of creating stranded assets are fully evaluated.”

Greece plans to have 2 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, equivalent to 10% of its current electricity capacity. Furthermore, it is a global leader in rooftop solar thermal systems, which use the abundant sunshine to provide hot water for buildings, although Athens doesn’t seem to have many such systems.

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the country has significantly reduced its reliance on Russian fossil fuel imports by increasing its LNG import capacity and diversifying gas supplies. As a result, the country can now meet almost all of its energy demands from these alternative sources.

The IEA has suggested that further measures are necessary to reinforce building codes, enhance heating and cooling systems, promote the replacement of older vehicles with electric ones, and eliminate fossil fuel subsidies.