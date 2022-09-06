x

Greece Looks to Offer Cheap – or Free – Public Transport Passes

September 6, 2022
By The National Herald
Commuters wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 use the escalator at Syntagma station, the busiest metro station, in central Athens, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – An idea widely in use in other European Union countries – monthly passes at a set and cheap rate – is said to be being considered for Greece’s public transport system to get more riders.

The New Democracy government, which is going ahead with building more metro systems underground, is considering offering the incentives, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis may announce at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) Sept. 10-11, said Kathimerini.

There are reportedly two proposals being mulled, the first for unlimited use for a certain period of time, such as Germany does in the summer for three months, and another for a monthly pass for use on buses, metros, trams and regional railways for just 9 euros ($8.93) to encourage use.

The second proposal would give free cards with unlimited journeys to young people up to 29 years old, an age group that the government has been looking to attract, the report added.

The decision will be based on whether there is enough room in the budget that’s being drained by billions of euros of subsidies given to help households pay soaring electric bills and energy costs during record inflation, the paper said.

