x

June 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Society

Greece Looks Limiting More Cruise Ships on Overrun Popular Islands

June 16, 2024
By The National Herald
ΑΠΟΠΛΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΚΡΟΥΑΖΙΕΡΟΠΛΟΙΟΥ AMAZARA JOURNEY ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΛΙΜΑΝΙ ΤΗΣ ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗΣ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ/ EUROKINISSI )
(RAPHAEL GEORGIADIS/ EUROKINISSI, FILE)

ATHENS – Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut international travel and kept tourists away from Greece, the government now wants  to limit how many cruise ships can dock at popular islands because there are too many tourists.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – who is trying to lure more luxury resorts, said he nonetheless is looking to put a cap on the ships although the Chinese firm COSCO overhauled the port of Piraeus to bring in more.

But he said the time has come to slow overtourism that locals on islands say is ruining the character of where they live and the reason that people want to go there, although places like Santorini and Mykonos have been overrun.

“I think we’ll do it next year,” Mitsotakis told the Bloomberg financial news agency, adding that new regulations could either restrict the total number of island berths or introduce a bidding process for slots.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-06-14/greece-prime-minister-ready-to-cap-cruise-ships-at-most-popular-islands

The number of ships had already been cut back on Santorini, which has 15,550 residents but gets 5 million tourists annually, putting a burden on the infrastructure, especially water supplies, some of which goes to swimming pools.

“The new regulations are designed to strike a balance between welcoming tourists and preserving the natural and cultural heritage of our islands,” stated a spokesperson from the Greek Ministry of Tourism.

https://www.travelandtourworld.com/news/article/greece-implements-new-regulations-on-cruise-tourists-and-ships/

The report said that cruises generated 847.4 million euros ($906.83 million) in revenue in 2023, more than double 2022, but Mitsotakis – bowing to environmentalists – admitted it’s doing damage to islands “clearly suffering.”

Santorini saw 800 cruise ship visits in 2023, followed by Mykonos with 749.

“Santorini is the most sensitive, Mykonos will be the second,” Mitsotakis noted, to have further regulations on ships.

The mayors of Santorini, Serifos and Lefkada also said their islands are being overwhelmed by too many people although during the pandemic islanders were desperate for foreign visitors.

Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos, at a conference organized by the Hellenic Society for Environment and Cultural Heritage and the University of the Aegean, noted his problems on the island.

“From 2012 to 2019, water consumption doubled. From 2019 to 2022 it increased by 18 percent, from 2022 to 2023 by 22 percent. The desalination which we calculated would cover us for 15 years, lasted for five years,” he said.

He added: “Power consumption on the island went from 32.5 megawatts (MW) in the peak season in 2019 to 59 MW last year and will exceed 65 MW this year,” Zorzos said, referring to a sustainability dilemma.

Key provisions of the regulations include limiting the number of cruise ships that can dock simultaneously at each port, ensuring that infrastructure and local resources can adequately support the influx of visitors.

Stricter guidelines on emissions and waste management have been introduced to minimize the environmental footprint of cruise operations in Greek waters, said Travel and World Tour about the effort to deal with overtourism.

RELATED

Society
Greece Moves to Create Own FBI-Style Division – Under Police Control

ATHENS - A law enforcement agency being called a version of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is being set up in Greece to try to deal with fighting mobsters after a Greek police operation called Clean Hands couldn’t do it.

Society
Activists Say No Justice for Refugees in 2023 Sinking Near Greece
Economy
Golden Visa Investors in Greece Look to Bank Deposits, Not Real Estate

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

1 of 2 Abducted Louisiana Children is Found Dead in Mississippi after Their Mother is Killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany  — Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at the European Championship by beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday.

BALTIMORE  — Gunnar Henderson hit his eighth leadoff homer of the season, and three more Orioles also went deep off Zack Wheeler to help Baltimore beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-3 on Sunday.

OBBÜRGEN, Switzerland  — Nearly 80 countries called Sunday for the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine to be the basis for any peace agreement to end Russia’s two-year war, though some key developing nations at a Swiss conference did not join in.

ATHENS - Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut international travel and kept tourists away from Greece, the government now wants  to limit how many cruise ships can dock at popular islands because there are too many tourists.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.