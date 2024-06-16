Greece Looks Limiting More Cruise Ships on Overrun Popular Islands

Society

ATHENS – Four years after the COVID-19 pandemic shut international travel and kept tourists away from Greece, the government now wants to limit how many cruise ships can dock at popular islands because there are too many tourists.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – who is trying to lure more luxury resorts, said he nonetheless is looking to put a cap on the ships although the Chinese firm COSCO overhauled the port of Piraeus to bring in more.

But he said the time has come to slow overtourism that locals on islands say is ruining the character of where they live and the reason that people want to go there, although places like Santorini and Mykonos have been overrun.

“I think we’ll do it next year,” Mitsotakis told the Bloomberg financial news agency, adding that new regulations could either restrict the total number of island berths or introduce a bidding process for slots.

The number of ships had already been cut back on Santorini, which has 15,550 residents but gets 5 million tourists annually, putting a burden on the infrastructure, especially water supplies, some of which goes to swimming pools.

“The new regulations are designed to strike a balance between welcoming tourists and preserving the natural and cultural heritage of our islands,” stated a spokesperson from the Greek Ministry of Tourism.

The report said that cruises generated 847.4 million euros ($906.83 million) in revenue in 2023, more than double 2022, but Mitsotakis – bowing to environmentalists – admitted it’s doing damage to islands “clearly suffering.”

Santorini saw 800 cruise ship visits in 2023, followed by Mykonos with 749.

“Santorini is the most sensitive, Mykonos will be the second,” Mitsotakis noted, to have further regulations on ships.

The mayors of Santorini, Serifos and Lefkada also said their islands are being overwhelmed by too many people although during the pandemic islanders were desperate for foreign visitors.

Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos, at a conference organized by the Hellenic Society for Environment and Cultural Heritage and the University of the Aegean, noted his problems on the island.

“From 2012 to 2019, water consumption doubled. From 2019 to 2022 it increased by 18 percent, from 2022 to 2023 by 22 percent. The desalination which we calculated would cover us for 15 years, lasted for five years,” he said.

He added: “Power consumption on the island went from 32.5 megawatts (MW) in the peak season in 2019 to 59 MW last year and will exceed 65 MW this year,” Zorzos said, referring to a sustainability dilemma.

Key provisions of the regulations include limiting the number of cruise ships that can dock simultaneously at each port, ensuring that infrastructure and local resources can adequately support the influx of visitors.

Stricter guidelines on emissions and waste management have been introduced to minimize the environmental footprint of cruise operations in Greek waters, said Travel and World Tour about the effort to deal with overtourism.