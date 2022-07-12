x

July 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Economy

Greece: LNG Imports Up Sharply in January-June

July 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΒΑΣΙΛΙΚΟΥ ΖΕΥΓΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΕΛΓΙΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΡΕΒΥΘΟΥΣΑ (POOL PHOTO/ΤΣΟΜΩΚΟΣ Α.Ε./EUROKINISSI)
The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) installation in Revythousa. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The Revythousa LNG terminal was the main entry point for natural gas in Greece during the first half of 2022, covering 44% of demand, with Russian natural gas having a share of 34%, National Natural Gas System Operato DESFA said on Tuesday.

In a report, DESFA said that domestic consumption of natural gas fell, although demand rose as exports more than doubled in the January-June period. Exports were made mostly to Bulgaria and Italy. Total demand (domestic consumption and exports) of natural gas rose 3.84% to 38.91 TWh, from 37.47 TWh in the same period last year. Domestic consumption fell 10.33% to 30.31 TWh, while exports soared 134.33% to 8.60 TWh.

Natural gas imports totaled 38.92 TWh in the first half of 2022, up 3.65% from the same period in 2021, with imports from Revythousa accounting for 44.5% of total imports. A total of 39 tankers from six countries transferred around 16.61 TWh of LNG in the January-June period, reflecting LNG shipments from the United States (9.79 TWh). The US accounted for 58.94% of LNG imports to Greece, followed by Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Oman and Indonesia.

Consumption by households and enterprises grew 8.42% in the first half totaling 8.24 TWh or 27.19% of total demand. Consumption by domestic industries totaled 1.67 TWh, down 71.06% or 5.51% of total demand.

RELATED

Politics
Dendias Visits Odessa, Says Greece Will Strive to Protect City

ODESSA - Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, speaking to reporters during a visit to Ukrainian city of Odessa on Tuesday, sent the message that Greece and its government is making every effort to protect the city and the Greece's cultural heritage there from the repercussions of the war.

Society
Greece: Cars Ηit Wild Boars, 2 People Killed in Road Pileup
Politics
PASOK Leader Androulakis Asks Citizens for Their Vote

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The 6th Annual Venture Opens THI’s 10th Anniversary Celebration in Athens

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative’s (THI) Venture Fair, an American-style ‘pitch event’ that brings together some of Greece’s most dynamic startups and interested international and local investors, was back live in Athens at the Grande Bretagne hotel on July 11.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings