September 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

Greece Lines Up Crucial Winter Gas Supplies from France’s Total

September 30, 2022
By The National Herald
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΒΑΣΙΛΙΚΟΥ ΖΕΥΓΟΥΣ ΤΟΥ ΒΕΛΓΙΟΥ ΣΤΗΝ ΡΕΒΥΘΟΥΣΑ (POOL PHOTO/ΤΣΟΜΩΚΟΣ Α.Ε./EUROKINISSI)
The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) installation in Revithoussa. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Still uncertain about the level of supplies this winter from Russia in the fallout over the invasion of Ukraine, Greece’s gas utility DEPA signed a deal with French energy giant TotalEnergies to get more liquefied natural gas (LNG) in case.

That will last from November, 2022 through March 2023 as Greece has been scrambling to build up inventory in its lone LNG facility and trying to find alternate sources of energy, anxious that Russia may limit supplies.

Russian energy, which provides up to 45 percent of the needs of Greece and the European Union, has been exempted from sanctions over the invasion but President Vladimir Putin has indicated he may curtail the amounts.

Under the deal, TotalEnergies would supply DEPA with two cargoes each month or 10 cargoes totaling about 10 terrawatt hours (TWh), said a statement from Greece’s Energy and Environment ministry.

It added that the price of the LNG supplies would not be linked to the highly volatile TTF price and that Greece also has the right not to purchase the LNG cargoes but pay a cancellation fee in that case.

The ministry said Greece has reduced Russian pipeline gas supplies to 34 percent already as the EU seeks to wean itself off dependence with Putin essentially using energy as a blackmail weapon.

Imports via DESFA’s LNG import terminal located on the island of Revithoussa increased significantly, accounting for 44 percent of total natural gas imports, up from 31 percent last year, the ministry noted.

DESFA previously said the Revithoussa LNG terminal received in total 39 vessels during the six months, compared to just 15 shipments in the same period last year.

Besides the United States, Greece also receives supplies from Algeria, Nigeria, Oman, and others and the EU is looking to Greece to become a central spot for ensuring energy security in the southeastern region.

After Amazon, Google’s First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that’s the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet’s Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

