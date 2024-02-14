x

Greece Lifts Golden Visa Gate to 805,000 Euros for Rich Investors

February 14, 2024
By The National Herald
Photo: AP/EU
FILE - Different visas and stamps in a passport - travel background. (Photo: AP/EU)

ATHENS – Trying to slow a housing shortage caused by rich foreign investors buying up properties and turning them into short-term rentals, Greece will raise the threshold for getting a Golden Visa to 805,000 euros.

Most of the visas, that come with 5-year residency permits and their families and a valuable European Union passport, are being scooped up by wealthy Chinese who are buying homes and apartments, said The Voice of America.

In response, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the threshold – already lifted from 250,000 euros to 500,000 euros in the most popular areas, would go up again, to 805,000 euros.

“It is a major investment boost for the country but also a serious measure we are considering to shield the local market,” he told lawmakers in the Greek Parliament.

Opposition leaders sided with his New Democracy government, which rarely occurs, because the housing shortage comes during soaring supermarket prices and rents spiking as much as 50 percent.

Rival party leaders said the government should go even further though and block the scheme, saying it’s making the foreign investors – mainly the Chinese – rich while causing a housing crisis for Greeks.

A resident who lives near the Acropolis, a particularly attractive location for the investors, said finding an affordable apartment there is difficult. “All you see are tourists staying in these flats. The prices for locals have become excessively high,” he said.

In the last year alone, the number of permits issued has quadrupled, with Chinese nationals topping the list at 80 percent. Turks fleeing the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are second, with Lebanese nationals and Israelis third, said the Bank of Greece.

Government sources tell VOA the highest charges for Greece’s Golden Visas will apply for the country’s most coveted property, central Athens and popular islands like Mykonos and Santorini, a special draw for the Chinese.

