Greece Lags in Domestic, Sexual Violence Against Women Programs

Society

ATHENS – After a #MeToo movement and stories about sexual and domestic violence and rape – including in the arts and sports world – have faded, a European Union report found while Greece is combating the phenomenon that there are still shortcomings.

The report was compiled by the independent expert group, GREVIO, which monitors implementation of the Council of Europe’s Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention), which Greece signed in October 2018.

A delegation from GREVIO visited Greece in February and applauded the creation of 74 specialized police units to improve law enforcement responses to violence against women.

Also lauded were adoption of guidelines for police intervention in domestic violence cases and enhanced police collection of data on gender-based violence and legal measures to protect women from violence.

That includes the definition of rape based on whether consent was given with earlier reports that as many as 95 percent of rapes in Greece are never reported and after a series of femicide cases.

But GREVIO said that there weren’t enough rape crisis or sexual violence referral centers to help victims, saying it was “especially worrisome” as it highlighted “high rates of attrition in cases of violence against women and low conviction rates, particularly in cases of rape.”

The group recommended that the number of shelters for women, 20, with a capacity of 450 beds should be markedly increased to meet the Istanbul Convention target of one family place per 10,000 head of population.

Also noted were weak protections against domestic violence after courts determine custody and visitation rights.