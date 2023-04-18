x

April 18, 2023

Greece Keeps Pressing Rejected Case Against Refugee Aid Workers

April 18, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Migrants Missing
FILE - Authorities and local residents take part in a large-scale rescue operation on the island of Kythira, some 225 kilometers (140 miles) south of Athens, early Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. (Ippolytos Prekas/kythera.news via AP)

ATHENS – Three months after a court on the Greek island of Lesbos dismissed charges against a group of aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations, Greek prosecutors who got the case back are appealing it.

The case, in which 24 people – 17 foreigners and seven Greeks – were charged over their work with migrants newly arriving on Lesbos, was criticized by human rights groups who said the defendants were saving lives, not breaking laws.

The New Democracy government, which has denied repeated allegation that refugees and migrants were being pushed back at sea and across the land border with Turkey, is fiercely trying to keep them out and prosecuting those who help them – even by saving their lives.

The state is seeking to appeal charges against activists, including noted Syrian swimmer Sara Mardini, who was featured by Netflix, Seán Binder from Ireland, and Nassos Karakitsos from Greece, along with 21 others.

The defendants were facing up to 25 years each in prison if found guilty before the court turned it down because they weren’t given translations of what what happening in court, leaving them unable to respond adequately.

Now the prosecution is going at them again, said the leftist anti-capitalist site Canary, with no double jeopardy law protecting people who’ve been acquitted or had charges dropped against them, allowing the state to keep going after them repeatedly.

https://www.thecanary.co/global/2023/04/18/refugees-greece-will-stop-at-nothing-to-see-search-and-rescue-activists-behind-bars/

“The lack of translations and the lack of clarity around espionage laws. In court, the prosecution, the defense, and the judge felt that these procedural errors were significant enough that the misdemeanors case had to be dismissed,” the report said.

The prosecution isn’t relenting though, the site reporting there was an argument brought that the law was clear enough, seeking the case to be returned for a new trial against the defendants who remain in limbo.

They also face separate felony charges for helping refugees try to reach Greek islands, which Greece likens to human smuggling although smugglers bringing them from Turkey are not being pursued.

