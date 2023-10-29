Greece Joins 13 EU States Abstaining from UN Vote on Israel-Hamas War

Politics

Voting results are displayed as the Unite Nations General Assembly voted on a nonbinding resolution calling for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza and a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ATHENS – Greece, along with 13 other of the European Union’s 27 member states, abstained from voting on an United Nations resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza but didn’t mention the Hamas terrorists there.

Israel has been bombing the Palestinian-occupied strip in the aftermath of Hamas raids that killed hundreds of innocent civilians and children and saw some 200 hostages taken into Gaza.

Greece has stood solidly behind Israel, drawing worry that there could be a blowback and raise fears of terrorism at Greek sites as the war escalates and has seen thousands of Palestinians killed.

The resolution passed by a vote of 120-14 with 45 abstentions as it called for an “immediate, durable, and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza. Four EU countries voted against it.

“Greece remains consistent in its principled foreign policy and from the first moment of the crisis in the Middle East maintained a balanced stance, respecting the principles and values of international law, as a force of stability in the wider region, highlighting the obligation to protect civilians and create humanitarian routes,” diplomatic sources told Kathimerini about the reasons.

They said abstaining wasn’t the same as voting against the resolution but it wasn’t explained why Greece remained neutral given its support for Israel while also wanting to hold down the loss of lives in Gaza.