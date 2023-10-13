Greece, Italy Plan Underwater Electricity Cable Sharing Renewables

Society

ATHENS – In a further push toward renewables and weaning off reliance on Russian supplies in the wake of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Greece and Italy have planned a subsea cable to increase their interconnection capacity.

Italian grid operator Terna announced that a public consultation for the 750 million euro ($791.05 million) project – GR.ITA 2 – has been approved as a step toward its realization, said Reuters.

Two 250-kilometer (155.34-mile) subsea cables with up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of power and two 50-kilometer (31.06 mile) underground DC cables will run between Thesprotia, Greece, and Melendugno, Italy, and then to Galatina.

There a new conversion station will be connected to Italy’s national grid via an underground AC cable but no completion date was given, the connection designed to letItaly and Greece to integrate their renewable power generation.

It’s aimed at making each country’s electrical system more sustainable and reliable and reduce costs for consumers in both countries and increase benefits for power producers with higher exchange limits, the report said.

GR.ITA 2 will be the second subsea cable connection that runs between Italy and Greece. The first, a 400 kV DC connection with a 500 MW bidirectional transport capacity, was built in 2002, and it’s over 300 kilometers (186.41 miles) long, connecting Galatina and Aetos in Greece.

The Russian attack on Ukraine boosted power prices in the European Union so high that in Greece the government had to provide subsidies up to 90 percent of the cost and was forced to return to using coal to generate electricity.