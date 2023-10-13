x

October 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Greece, Italy Plan Underwater Electricity Cable Sharing Renewables

October 13, 2023
By The National Herald
Chile Energy Transition
(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)

ATHENS – In a further push toward renewables and weaning off reliance on Russian supplies in the wake of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Greece and Italy have planned a subsea cable to increase their interconnection capacity.

Italian grid operator Terna announced that a public consultation for the 750 million euro ($791.05 million) project – GR.ITA 2 – has been approved as a step toward its realization, said Reuters.

https://electrek.co/2023/10/11/subsea-cable-italy-greece/

Two 250-kilometer (155.34-mile) subsea cables with up to 1,000 megawatts (MW) of power and two 50-kilometer (31.06 mile) underground DC cables will run between Thesprotia, Greece, and Melendugno, Italy, and then to Galatina.

There a new conversion station will be connected to Italy’s national grid via an underground AC cable but no completion date was given, the connection designed to letItaly and Greece to integrate their renewable power generation.

It’s aimed at making each country’s electrical system more sustainable and reliable and reduce costs for consumers in both countries and  increase benefits for power producers with higher exchange limits, the report said.

GR.ITA 2 will be the second subsea cable connection that runs between Italy and Greece. The first, a 400 kV DC connection with a 500 MW bidirectional transport capacity, was built in 2002, and it’s over 300 kilometers (186.41 miles) long, connecting Galatina and Aetos in Greece.

The Russian attack on Ukraine boosted power prices in the European Union so high that in Greece the government had to provide subsidies up to 90 percent of the cost and was forced to return to using coal to generate electricity.

RELATED

Politics
Greece On Guard Over Hamas-Israel War, Border Protections Up

ATHENS - The terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel that killed hundreds of civilians and brought retaliation in the Gaza Strip has Greece anxious that Palestinian refugees will be coming and worries about a blowback for supporting Israel.

Society
Greek Film Archive Presents CinEd, an EU Programme Designed to Help Students Discover European Cinema
Politics
Greece among the First Countries to Complete the Repatriation of its Citizens from Israel

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.