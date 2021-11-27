Society

ATHENS – Greece’s Civil Aviation Authority issued on Saturday an emergency notam concerning travellers from nine African countries in the context of the measures against the spread of Covid-19 and Omicron variant.

Specifically, the air directive valid until Friday , December 3, 2021, at 06:00 in the morning, concerns travellers from nine African countries, (South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi Eswatini) allows only the entry of Greek nationals or other travellers from the specific African countries that are travelling for essential reasons on the condition they have three negative tests, a ten-day quarantine and special entry licence to the Greek territory issued by the responsible consulate authorities of the Foreign Ministry independent of their vaccination condition.