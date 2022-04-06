x

April 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Greece, Israel, Cyprus Push Euro-Asia Pipeline, Want EastMed Too

April 6, 2022
By The National Herald
[351766] ΤΡΙΜΕΡΗΣ ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΩΝ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ ΕΛΛΑΔΑΣ, ΙΣΡΑΗΛ ΚΑΙ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
The foreign affairs ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Israel hold a trilateral meeting in Athens on Tuesday 5 April 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – In a rush to get away from the European Union’s dependency on energy from Russia – which has been used to pressure the bloc over the invasion of Ukaine, Greece, Cyprus and Israel are collaborating on alternatives.

Those include the the Euro-Asia interconnector, expected to be finished by the end of 2024 and the stalled EastMed project, a 1900-kilometer (118-mile) project to connect energy to Greece via Cyprus and Crete.

The United States, squeezed by Turkey – which is also hunting for oil and gas in the East Mediterranean, off Cyprus and planning to do the same off Greek islands including Crete – has backed off support for EastMed.

But Reuters said that Greece, Cyprus and Israel still think that’s viable with Cypriot officials hoping it’s ironically gotten a lifeline over Russian’s invasion of Ukraine which saw the EU still buying energy from Russia but wanting out.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who met his Greek and Cypriot counterparts in Athens, said the three allies want to  boost their energy ties and bring in more countries, the news agency report also said.

The EU wants to cut its reliance on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end all Russian fossil fuel imports by 2027 over the invasion but for now still relies on Russia for up to 40 percent of supplies.

“We are proceeding with projects such as the Euroasia Interconnector and the EastMed pipeline …. and we are confident that when materialized they will have another practical and geostrategic value for the Eastern Mediterranean and the European Union,” said Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

RELATED

Economy
SYRIZA Lawmakers Demand State Aid for Floundering Newspapers

ATHENS – The major opposition SYRIZA put forward in the Greek Parliament a demand that newspapers struggling to deal with printing costs get help from the ruling New Democracy who media freedom groups said is trying to stifle criticism.

Society
Worn-Out Greeks Strike Over Low Wages, Skyrocketing Prices
Politics
Greece Declares 12 Russian Diplomats Unwelcome

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Car Rams Russian Embassy Gate in Bucharest, Driver Dead

BUCHAREST, Romania — A car carrying containers of flammable materials crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital early Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings