Greece-Israel Agreement Upgrades Bilateral Cooperation

ATHENS – The agreement between Greece and Israel for upgrading bilateral cooperation in science, technology, innovation and education was signed on Thursday by Development and Investment Minister, Adonis Georgiadis and Israel’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Orit Farkash Hacohen.

Following the meeting held on Thursday at the development and investment ministry, the following joint statement was issued co-signed by the two ministers as well as Education Minister Niki Kerameus:

“Based on the existing collaborations of the dynamic ecosystems of the two countries in the fields of business, innovation and education, we announce the upgrade of the Greek-Israeli cooperation in science, technology, innovation and education. We agreed to further strengthen existing bilateral and multilateral agreements, including Horizon Europe and PRIMA, and to set up joint working groups to implement projects that support the continued development and success of our educators, scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs; and help start-ups and university spin-offs grow in strategic areas.

Health and medical technologies, agro-tech, information and communication technologies (ICT), digitization, water technologies and many more are also included in our cooperation.

Through this partnership we will facilitate the emergence of more trade opportunities for innovations that have developed between our two countries, strengthening both the Greek and Israeli economies and creating high quality jobs.

“The progress we are announcing today is based on the strength of the historic and unique Greek-Israeli friendship.”