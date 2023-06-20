Greece Isolates Survivors of Refugee Boat Sinking, El Pais Says

Society

FILE - Survivors of a shipwreck rest in a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (AP Photos/Thanassis Stavrakis)

While facing accusations the Coast Guard failed to save refugees packed on a boat operated by human smugglers, that sank with reportedly hundreds drowning, Greece kept survivors locked inside a fenced compound to prevent journalists from asking questions about what happened at sea.

The Spanish newspaper El Pais said the interim government of Greece, ahead of a second round of elections June 25, has imposed silence around the sinking of the Adriana, a fishing trawler loaded with more than 700 migrants that capsized on June 13 in waters off southern Greece.

It came a few weeks after the then-ruling New Democracy, who critics said was pushing back refugees at sea – which the government then denied – dissolved after winning a first round of elections but without enough of a majority to control Parliament, triggering a second ballot.

“Both the Greek Coast Guard and the Ministry for Migration have tried to prevent the survivors from talking about their experience,” and providing some answers, the newspaper said. A prosecutor also said he wants an investigation kept secret.

After the ship sank on its way to Italy from Libya, only 104 people were rescued — 47 Syrians, 43 Egyptians, 12 Pakistanis and two Palestinians, all men, said the report, with 80 bodies recovered.

There are no traces of the other passengers, including around 100 women and children while those who were able to get off the ship as it sank into one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean aren’t allowed access to reporters or even family.

During their stay in the port of Kalamata, the survivors had limited mobility and access to communications and kept detained and screens were put up around toilets to prevent journalists from asking questions.

A few relatives managed to greet and hug their family members, but Coast Guard agents, as well as the special police unit OPKE, watched over the perimeter and kept the press away, said the report.

Coast Guard Commander Sotiris Tsoulos refused to say why they were being kept in prison-like conditions or if it was designed to muzzle the media, which the former government was accused of trying to do.

“Restrictions of movement are routinely imposed on economic migrants and asylum seekers in Greece for days or even weeks. Complaints from humanitarian organizations, who say there is no legal basis for it, fall on deaf ears,” the report added.

The survivors were then moved to Malakasa, a refugee detention camp near Athens. They are no longer in the custody of the Coast Guard but of the Ministry for Migration and Asylum.

The temporary head of the migration office is Daniel Esdras, former special envoy to Greece for the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration who is keeping the restrictions in place.

A Syrian, Ahmed – only his first name used – told the newspaper that his cousin survived the sinking. He said he went to Kalamata to try to see him and then to Malakasa.

THROWING OUT A LINE

“He is fine, he is in good condition. But they don’t allow them to go out and they watch them all day,” he says. “They can use telephones to communicate with their families, the camp managers allow it,” he said.

Greek authorities and the Coast Guard have given conflicting reports about what happened at sea and the BBC and New York Times said the stories given, even as they changed, were at odds with evidence and complaints that there was no attempt at a rescue.

The ship was crammed on board and below decks with hundreds of people en route from Libya to Italy, trying to avoid restrictive conditions in Greece, but while in international waters was in Greece’s search area.

The Coast Guard said that two oil tankers, two frigates and two patrol boats approached to observe the trawler from a distance, but the few testimonies that have emerged question the way in which the Coast Guard vessels approached the Adriana, said the paper.

“The Greek Coast Guard threw a line at us and that’s when the boat started to sink,” a survivor told the German outlet Syria Direct. Major opposition SYRIZA leader, a former premier ousted in July, 2019 snap elections and routed in the first round this year, was able to to visit where they were held.

He and another lawmaker admitted told reporters later that they were told the Coast Guard had thrown a line at the fishing boat before it sank but it wasn’t clear whether it was to tow it to safety or further away from Greece.

BrirmI Jihed, an investigator documenting alleged violence at the Greek borders, went to Greece and was able to talk to a survivor and published an interview on Twitter.

It said he was told by a survivor that, “The Greek Coast Guard arrived and said that they would take us to Italian waters. But the ship’s engine broke.” The survivor added: “They were dressed in black and they were masked. They tied up our boat with a blue rope. Then they left quickly. While we were on the ship, we felt that something was not right. (…) We were in front of them and they were pushing us from the right and left. Our ship capsized. I spoke to other survivors and we are 100% convinced that the Coast Guard sank us, but we don’t know if it was intentional or a mistake.”

The Coast Guard has given contradictory reports and at first didn’t mention any ropes but recognized a beacon. Spokesman Nikos Alexiou told Greece’s state-run broadcaster ERT that, “This maneuver lasted just a few minutes and after the rope was untied by the migrants themselves, the patrol boat moved away and observed the vessel from up close. There was no attempt to tow the boat.”

The survivor told Jihed that they saw hooded men dressed in black aboard the Greek ships, similar to reports in other alleged pushbacks describing figures trying to disguise themselves.

The Coast Guard also said those on the boat refused to be helped although the BBC said while officials said it was moving on its own toward Italy that maritime tracking showed it was stopped.

Nine Egyptians charged with being human smugglers in operating the boat pleaded innocent in an appearance in court, said Kathimerini, adding that sources close to the defense argued they were passengers.

Greek authorities haven’t given the names of the survivors nor of the 80 dead recovered so far, leaving hundreds of anguished families not knowing whether their relatives are being detained or dead at the bottom of the sea.