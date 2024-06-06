x

June 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Politics

Greece is Set to Get Seats on the UN Security Council for Two-Year Terms

June 6, 2024
By Associated Press
w06-80431WhatsApp2024060113.05.56d41106d42
Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis. (Photo: «ANA»)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia were set to get seats on the U.N. Security Council in a secret ballot Thursday in the General Assembly.

The 193-member world body is scheduled to vote to elect five countries to serve two-year terms on the council. The 10 non-permanent seats on the 15-member council are allotted to regional groups who usually select their candidates but sometimes can’t agree on one. There are no such surprises this year.

Last year, Slovenia soundly defeated Russia’s close ally Belarus for the seat representing the East European regional group, a vote that reflected strong global opposition to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This time, the regional groups put forward Somalia for an African seat, Pakistan for an Asia-Pacific seat, Panama for a Latin America and Caribbean seat, and Denmark and Greece for two mainly Western seats.

The five council members elected Thursday will start their terms on Jan. 1, replacing those whose two-year terms end on Dec. 31 — Mozambique, Japan, Ecuador, Malta and Switzerland.

They will join the five veto-wielding permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, United Kingdom and France — and the five countries elected last year — Algeria, Guyana, South Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

The Security Council is charged with maintaining international peace and security. But because of Russia’s veto power it has been unable to take action on Ukraine — and because of close U.S. ties to Israel it has not called for a cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

All five countries expected to win seats on Thursday have served previously on the Security Council – Pakistan seven times, Panama five times, Denmark four times, Greece twice and Somalia once.

Virtually every country agrees that almost eight decades after the United Nations was established the Security Council needs to expand and reflect the world in the 21st century, not the post-World War II era reflected now.

But with 193 countries with national interests, the central question — and the biggest disagreement — is exactly how. And for four decades, those disagreements have blocked any significant reform of the U.N.’s most powerful body.


By EDITH M. LEDERER Associated Press

RELATED

Politics
Reconstructed Smart Bioclimatic Tower of Piraeus Already 70% Leased

PIRAEUS - A more than 130-million euro ($141.

Economy
Greek Shippers Worry Shadow Fleet Carrying Sanctioned Oil Poses Risks
Politics
Mitsotakis Blames Multinationals for High Food Prices, Wants EU Intervention

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

From Decay to Dazzling. Ford Restores Grandeur to Former Eyesore Detroit Train Station

DETROIT (AP) — The once-blighted monolithic Michigan Central train station — for decades a symbol of Detroit’s decline — has new life following a massive six-year, multimillion-dollar renovation to create a hub for mobility projects in the rebirth of the Motor City.

ATHENS - As they hosted the world’s biggest shipping exhibition - POSIDONIA - in the Greek capital, the oligarchs whose vessels still rule the waves despite rising challenges said unregulated tankers carrying oil from countries under sanction should be brought under control to protect the coast.

ATHENS - Facing criticism his government hasn’t done enough to hold down high food prices at supermarkets, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said multinationals were taking advantage and repeated he wants European Union help.

ANKARA - In what would amount to legalizing 1974 invasions that seized the northern third of Cyprus, Turkish Minister of Defense Yasar Guler said the occupied side should be recognized as a separate state.

RHODES, Greece - A beach bar operating unlawfully on a Rhodes beach that in 2023 drew attention for putting rented sunbeds and umbrellas on metal platforms in the water has done it again, and this time authorities say it will be closed.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.