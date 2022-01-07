x

January 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 63ºF



Economy

Greece Includes 55 New Projects Worth €3.35Β in Recovery Fund

January 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – The Greek government included 55 projects in the Recovery and Resilience Facility worth 3.35 billion euros following their approval by Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis.

The “Greece 2.0” National Recovery and Resilience Plan was in full swing, with new projects added steadily. A total of 48 projects, worth 2.76 billion euros, have been included in the plan, 12 (1.42 billion euros) in July 2021 and the remaining 36 (1.34 billion) in October 2021. With the inclusion of the 55 projects, the total budget of the 103 projects to be implemented through the Recovery Fund exceeds 6 billion euros. The 55 projects are focused on the green transition, digital transition, employment, skills, social cohesion, private investments and transformation of the economy.

The Greek government has also included a number of reforms which are necessary for implementing investments in the Recovery Fund. These include, a modernisation and simplification of labour law, installation and operation of e-car battery charges, reforming waste management, simplifying tax legislation, addressing energy poverty and a new legislative framework to promote partnerships and mergers between enterprises.

RELATED

Politics
France Takes EU Reins with Push for More Sovereignty

PARIS — French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to a pair of leading European figures Friday as France formally took the reins of the 27-nation bloc for the next six months with big ambitions.

Politics
SYRIZA Says Government to Blame for the Spread of COVID
Economy
Mitsotakis: Τhe Gov’t to Allocate €400M for Electricity Needs

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

NEW YORK – The 31st Annual Leadership 100 conference will convene February 10-13, 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton Naples in Naples, Florida.

Church

NEW YORK - On Monday, January 3, 2022, in light of the Christmas season and the New Year, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros made pastoral visits to two local Greek-American families.

Society

ROME — An Italian museum is lending a fragment of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, in what both sides hope will become a permanent return that might encourage others — the British Museum, in particular — to send their own pieces of the works back, too.

Politics

General News

Video

Djokovic in Limbo as He Fights Deportation from Australia

Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings