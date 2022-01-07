Greece Includes 55 New Projects Worth €3.35Β in Recovery Fund

Economy

ΑΤΗΕΝS – The Greek government included 55 projects in the Recovery and Resilience Facility worth 3.35 billion euros following their approval by Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis.

The “Greece 2.0” National Recovery and Resilience Plan was in full swing, with new projects added steadily. A total of 48 projects, worth 2.76 billion euros, have been included in the plan, 12 (1.42 billion euros) in July 2021 and the remaining 36 (1.34 billion) in October 2021. With the inclusion of the 55 projects, the total budget of the 103 projects to be implemented through the Recovery Fund exceeds 6 billion euros. The 55 projects are focused on the green transition, digital transition, employment, skills, social cohesion, private investments and transformation of the economy.

The Greek government has also included a number of reforms which are necessary for implementing investments in the Recovery Fund. These include, a modernisation and simplification of labour law, installation and operation of e-car battery charges, reforming waste management, simplifying tax legislation, addressing energy poverty and a new legislative framework to promote partnerships and mergers between enterprises.