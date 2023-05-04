Greece in USA at the 19th Thessaloniki International Book Fair

Culture

Dr. Sozita Goudouna, founder of Greece in USA, at left, during an art opening in New York City. (Photo: Courtesy of Greece in USA)

THESSALONIKI – The Hellenic Foundation for Culture (HFC) announced a new emblematic collaboration by inviting Greece in USA to the 19th edition of the Thessaloniki International Book Fair taking place May 4-7, at the facilities of the Helexpo International Exhibition Center, honoring American Literature (USA).

The Hellenic Foundation for Culture organizes the Book Fair in partnership with the Greek publishers, HELEXPO, the Region of Central Macedonia, the Municipality of Thessaloniki, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and invited the American organization Greece in USA to Thessaloniki since the cultural activities of the non-profit are promoted by the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce (AmChamGR) and are under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture. The American Focus of the fair and the entire program is underwritten by the AmChamGR in collaboration with its Culture Committee and commissioned by the HFC.

The primary mission is to highlight contemporary literary voices and the American book market, through the participation of authors and publishers, university presses, and cultural and literary figures. In this context, the participation of Greece in USA is catalytic for the Book Fair, since the nonprofit launched in April the first Residency program for American writers and artists entitled the Library Residency at Panepistimiou Street, in Athens, and its partnership in New York with the publishing house Eris Art.

This partnership promotes collaborations between Greek and American writers and artists within the framework of a new publication on the work of distinguished Greek-American visual artist Lucas Samaras by Michalis Skafidas, the publications of Andres Serrano, one of the most distinguished American artists, and the American poet and professor Kenneth Goldsmith.

Dr. Sozita Goudouna founded the non-profit organization Greece in USA, for the promotion of Greek culture in the U.S. and American culture in Greece. The organization’s programming focuses on the development of research with an emphasis on cultural diplomacy and the extroversion of Greek culture. Greece in USA’s projects have been presented at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the French Embassy among other cultural venues.

The Library Residency is the organization’s new initiative that will foster a dialogue between American and Greek writers and artists drawing from the interfaces between artistic creation and books. Guest writers, visual artists, filmmakers, and musicians will be invited to interact with, and be inspired by a book from the Library Residency collection to create a new concept, sketch, art project, poem, or composition based on that book.

Being one of the most important international cultural institutions of the country, the 19th Thessaloniki International Book Fair presents an expanded program of cultural events. HFC President Nikos A. Koukis, AmChamGR Executive Director Ilias Spyrtounias, and AmChamGR Culture Committee President Zozo Lidorikis, collaborated with the organizers of the Collective USA Pavilion of American publishers to attract publishers and book professionals to the Book Fair. The response was impressive since 22 preeminent publishing houses participate in the American Pavilion, including: Abrams Books Publishing Company, Insight Editions, Macmillan Publishers, MoMa Publications, Penguin Random House, The Quarto Group, Yale University Press, Harvard University Press, etc. The book fair’s focus on American Literature will be framed by parallel cultural events that connect publishing with the arts including music, cinema and theater.

More information is available online: https://www.thessalonikibookfair.gr/en/.