July 15, 2023

Greece in the Grip of Kleon Heatwave, Temperatures Exceeding 104°F at 87 Weather Stations

July 15, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Weather
Swimmers enjoy the sea at Glyfada suburb, in Athens, Greece, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Temperatures reached up to 42 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country, amid a heat wave that continues to grip southern Europe. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – The heatwave codenamed ‘Kleon’, which has been affecting Greece over the past four days has led to scorching temperatures of 107.6°F, 109.4°F and even 111.2°F, according to weather stations of the National Observatory of Athens and meteo.gr, it was reported on Saturday.

On Friday, 87 weather stations nationwide recorded highs above 104°F degrees Celsius, with 14 stations registering highs above 107.6°F. The absolute maximum temperature of 111.56°F was recorded in the region of Thiva.

Kleon peaked with such high temperatures on both Friday and Saturday, Associate Researcher at the Institute for Environmental Research & Sustainable Development of the National Observatory of Athens, Dr. Theodore Giannaros, told Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) on Saturday.

Children cool themselves in a fountain of the central Syntagma square during a hot day in Athens, Friday, July 14, 2023. Temperatures were starting to creep up in Greece, where a heatwave was forecast to reach up to 44 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country over the weekend. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Giannaros went on to explain that “the data we currently have at our disposal shows that there will be a slight decrease in temperature on Sunday, which will mainly affect the northern regions and the eastern continental regions, including Attica, and this is because northerly winds will become stronger over the Aegean Sea.”

However, he went on, in Western Greece high temperatures will persist on Sunday as well, well into the 40Cs. In the rest of the country, it will drop 2-3 degrees – marginally below 40 degrees Celsius.”

A tourist drinks water as she and a man sit under an umbrella in front of the five century BC Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during a heat wave, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The government has announced emergency measures this week, allowing workers to stay home during peak temperature hours as a heat wave is due to affects most of Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Intense hot weather will indeed persist until the middle of next week, he noted, and from July 20-21 onwards “we will have another adverse rise in temperatures, to the level of yet another heatwave”, he stressed.

