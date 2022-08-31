x

August 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 81ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Editorial

Greece Honored, as He Well-Deserved, a Great Philhellenic Senator

August 31, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
menendez
US Senator and Chairman of the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez at the ceremony in the grand hall in Athens, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Michalis Karagiannis)

Last week, Greece received Robert Menendez, the Democratic U.S. Senator from New Jersey who is the powerful chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, with special honors.

In addition to his meetings with the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister – we found no evidence that he also met with Tsipras – the University of Athens (The National and Kapodistrian University) awarded him an Honorary Doctorate. As he well deserves.
We congratulate both the Senator and the Greek government for honoring possibly the most philhellenic senator since the time of the ardent philhellenic U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Daniel Webster (1782- 1852).

Robert Menendez, as he said in his acceptance speech for his doctorate, is a child of Cuban refugees who grew up with financial difficulties in New Jersey. In fact, as he said, his parents did not have $200 to give him to buy the books he needed for his studies.

This double experience of his, as a refugee and a poor child, seems to be the basis of his friendship with another refugee, the Cypriot patriot Tasos Zambas.  Through that relationship, he became attached to Hellenism and made our issues his issues.

After the retirement of the two Greek-American senators – the late Paul Sarbanes and Olympia Snowe – Robert Menendez is Hellenism’s biggest ‘weapon’ in the U.S. Senate.

And this weapon is particularly powerful not only because of the position that Menendez holds, but also because his principles and our principles are the same, just as the principles, beliefs, and interests of the United  States are common with the interests of Greece – at least in the field of foreign affairs.

This is why the Senator is fighting for the United States not to sell advanced technology weapons to Turkey and why he is fighting for Cyprus – that is also the basis for his opposition to any authoritarian regime, including Erdogan’s, Putin’s, Xi Jinping’s.

I repeat that this is not an opportunistic friendship, but a friendship based on strong foundations – principles and national interests.
And it’s a friendship that keeps growing.

RELATED

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Now Hiring – or Not!

“You’ll never guess the news!” George reported to the others seated around the table at Dixon’s that hot Sunday.

Editorial
Let the Government’s Wire-Tapping Error be Turned into an Opportunity for the Country
Columnists
3D Printing World Impacts

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mikhail Gorbachev’s Death Mourned as Passing of Rare Leader

BANGKOK — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings