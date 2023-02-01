Greece Hires US German Bank Advisors for Athens Airport Stake Sale

Society

ATHENS – Greece will get help in selling a 30 percent stake in Athens international airport, rated among the European Union’s best, from the Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Germany’s Deutsche Bank as its financial advisors.

Two advisors close to the decision, not named, told the Reuters news agency made the report after the Greek government in 2022 said it would sell a further share of the airport in which Germany-based manager AviAlliance has a 40 percent stake.

Greece’s privatisation agency, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said it hopes for the sale to go through in the first half of the year, just ahead of the summer tourism waves that again are expected to be huge.

The 30 percent stake could be valued between 800 million-1 billion euros ($868.5- $1.09 billion), an official said, adding that state-owned HRADF has come to a tentative agreement to sell a 10 percent stake of its total shares to AviAlliance.