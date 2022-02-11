Greece Hires Gus Poyet as Coach after World Cup Setback

General News
FBI Investigating Projects Related to Former Greek-American Connecticut Official
FAIRFIELD, CT – According to a February 3 report on WSHU Public Radio, “the FBI is investigating the state-financed reconstruction of the State Pier in New London, [Connecticut] and school construction grants overseen by Kostantinos ‘Kosta’ Diamantis before the administration of Governor Ned Lamont fired him from a top budget post.
Associations
Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 Holds Annual Initiation Ceremony & Vasilopita Cutting
NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 gathered in Manhattan on February 2 for their Annual James Poll Memorial Initiation and Vasilopita cutting event.
General News
Egyptian Authorities Arrest Suspect in Murder of Greek Journalist N. Katsikas
CAIRO – Egyptian authorities investigating the murder of Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) journalist and foreign correspondent Nikolaos Katsikas in Cairo announced on February 8 the arrest of a food delivery courier as a suspect, according to a report in the Egyptian newspaper Ahram.