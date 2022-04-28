x

April 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Politics

Greece Has No Confidence in Turkey Confidence-Building Measures

April 28, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE- Greek, left, Turkish and European Union flags wave on the foreign ministry house before a meeting of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE- Greek, left, Turkish and European Union flags wave on the foreign ministry house before a meeting of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens, Monday, May 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – There’s essentially nothing left of the pledges made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to keep up provocations as he promised in a meeting earlier this spring in Istanbul with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Getting bolder after seeing the world watch Russia invade Ukraine, the volatile Erdogan has again sent a parade of F-16 fighter jets to violate Greek airspace as NATO, to which both countries belong, looks the other way.

That has led to Greece expected to suspend a next planned round of ironically named Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) that haven’t worked – just as 64 rounds of exploratory talks have gone nowhere for years.

CBMs are held between defense ministers and that has seen wrangling intermixed with offers of diplomacy and Turkey demanding Greece take troops of islands under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that Turkey doesn’t recognize.

The fighter jet violations have seen the talks postponed for an indefinite time, sources not named told Kathimerini, and Greece also lodged a formal complaint with the Turkish Ambassador that was apparently ignored like all the others.

Turkey kept up the unlawful overflights during the Easter period and kept sending in the jts over a number of islands near Turkey’s coast, said the Hellenic National Defense Staff (GEETHA.)

 

RELATED

Society
Masks On? Masks Off? Greece Waffles Over COVID-19 Measures

ATHENS - After essentially opening the door with few remaining COVID-19 health measures in a bid to accelerate the economy and bring in the tourists - they’re already here - Greece may go back to requiring masks indoors.

Politics
Dendias Holds Farewell Lunch for Outgoing US Amb Pyatt
Politics
Russia Says Turkey Warned in Advance about Syria flights Ban

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

SpaceX Launches 4 Astronauts for NASA after Private Flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings