January 31, 2024

Greece Has EU’s Worst Record for Corruption, Media Freedom Stifling

January 31, 2024
By The National Herald
FILE - A man looking at newspapers in Athens puffs away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

ATHENS – Amid reports from European media freedom groups that Greece is making it difficult for media outlets and journalists to do their jobs, Transparency International said the country the worst record in the bloc for corruption.

“Greece is facing a rule of law crisis that is damaging the country’s gains in the CPI over the past decade,” the report said, although voters have shown little interest in such damning claims, easily re-electing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in June, 2023.

That was despite revelations the National Intelligence Service (EYP) admitting bugging the phones of 15,745 people and reports that Predator spyware was in use, including against journalists, the government denying any role.

Two media outlets and three journalists were also hit with so-called SLAPP suits by Mitsotakis’ nephew, who was his advisor to EYP but didn’t tell him about the bugging and resigned, blaming the defendants for defamation in their stories.

Those kind of suits are designed to bury media outlets and journalists with a high cost of defending themselves in a pressuring move for self-censorship and to deter stories critical of government.

“To halt the decline, the government needs to guarantee the protection and safety of journalists, strengthen legislative regulations on lobbying and political party finance, and maintain an independent anti-corruption authority,” Transparency International said.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundred Food Brands

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of destroying a statue of a pagan idol at Iowa's state Capitol is now being charged with a hate crime.

