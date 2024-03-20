x

March 20, 2024

Greece Has Abysmal Record for Household Credit, Banks Count Profits

March 20, 2024
By TNH Staff
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
Residential and commercial buildings in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece’s economy may be recovering quickly from the 2010-2018 economic and austerity crisis—with banks selling off bad loans and raking in significant profits—but the country still holds the worst record for household credit in Europe.

The rate was negative at -1.7% in January compared to a 0.3% increase in the Eurozone, the 20 countries using the euro as their currency, according to a report from the ratings agency DBRS Morningstar. The report cited a “slow production of new mortgage loans.”

With salaries among the EU’s lowest and the cost of living rising—especially for food, and with rents soaring out of most households’ reach—they are curtailing spending in some areas and have been priced out of buying homes.

The rise in interest rates and high inflation have caused the growth rate of loans in the Eurozone to shrink from 4.5% in the first half of 2022 to a marginally positive rate in 2023, with Greece showing contraction due to large repayments exceeding new disbursements.

The reluctance of Greeks to seek mortgages—even those who qualify for them—at favorable fixed interest rates, which are at historic lows, illustrates the difficulty in buying homes and its impact on household credit.

The aversion to borrowing by households is noted despite the fact that the vast majority of new mortgage disbursements in Greece are at fixed interest rates. These rates have fallen to historic lows through successive reductions made by banks recently.

DBRS mentioned that the high interest from Greek banks, which increased by 51% year-on-year, is mainly linked to the strengthening of the business loan portfolio, which grew by 5.1% in 2023.

This was against an average increase of just 0.2% in the Eurozone, despite stricter lending criteria, high interest rates, and high repayments. Interest income was €8.1 billion in 2023 compared to €5.4 billion in 2022.

DBRS stated this was due to the better performance of the Greek economy, as well as the disbursement of loans linked to the country’s growth and the Recovery Fund funds, which “will continue to support the growth of the loan portfolio combined with some recovery foreseen for new mortgages.”

Fee income in 2023 was €1.8 billion compared to €1.7 billion in 2022, up by 7% due to increased trading income, grant activity, and sales growth in investment and bancassurance products.

