Greece Hardest Hit EU Country for Wildfires, Flooding Losses

Society

A firefighter tries to extinguishes a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, Greece, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Wildfires and floods have combined in recent years to cause so much damage that Greece has the biggest level of climate-related economic costs in the European Union, some 91 euros ($96.95) per capita.

That was the figure for 2020 ahead of even more devastating fires but with the figure even then three times the EU average and far higher than second-place France at 62 euros ($66.05) said Clean Energy Wire.

https://www.cleanenergywire.org/factsheets/greece-must-make-lost-time-climate-adaptation

The New Democracy government has set up a separate ministry to deal with the effects of climate change that’s largely been blamed for flooding and for wildfires although arson for development was suspected in some cases.

The site though said that, “The implementation of adaptation plans is hampered by underfunded and ill-prepared regional administrations.”

Greece, with its economy dominated by tourism and agriculture, is one of the countries in the EU likely to face climate-charged catastrophes and costs for decades, the report added.

The string of disasters included 2017 fires that killed 24 people on the western outskirts of Athens, 104 in the summer of 2018 and the burning of 1.3 million acres in 2021 when conflagrations swept the country.

The long-term consequences are affecting tourist favorite areas too, with Greece having the longest coastline of any country in the Mediterranean at some 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles) and 227 inhabited islands.

Those areas are especially susceptible to erosion that harms agricultural lands and small-scale family farms employing more than 500,000 people, the situation seen getting worse because of heatwaves, droughts and even cyclones.

Greece has ignored warning signs for at least a decade, the site said and “has been consistently lagging in adaptation policies, meaning it must now make up for lost time, which makes the challenges even more urgent and difficult.”

The Bank of Greece, in a 2011 report on the future impacts of climate change, said the government should act, estimating that otherwise the impact would cost the economy some 701 billion euros ($746.57 billion) by 2100.

That is three times the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the data was updated in February, 2023, showing the prediction was still on line and as successive governments have done little about it.

After the 2021 fires, the New Democracy administration created a new Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection with the sole mandate of handling everything related to crisis management.

Three years earlier, the country failed on multiple fronts in the European Commission’s Adaptation Preparedness Scorecard, which assessed EU member states’ adaptation strategies and failures, the report said.

With he country’s climate and economic conditions varying around the country, the plan required Greece’s 13 regional governments to devise strategies specific to their area, which haven’t been approved as of yet.

The 14-million euro ($14.92 million) budget of the AdaptInGR initiative, which oversees the National Strategy of Adaptation to Climate Change, is funded by the EU’s LIFE program and Greece’s Green Fund.