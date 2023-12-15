Greece Giving Communities 42 Million Euros for Special Energy Projects

Society

ATHENS – Greece’s push to further get away from coal-fired plants and fossil fuels to generate electricity has seen the New Democracy government ready to disburse 42 million euros ($45.98 million) for locally operated energy projects using net metering.

That’s a billing mechanism that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid. For example, if a residential customer has a PV system on their roof, it may generate more electricity than the home uses during daylight hours.

The projects must use green sources to cover the electricity needs of municipal buildings such as hospitals, schools and gyms. The generated power can also be used to cover the electricity needs of households dealing with energy poverty, said PV magazine.

https://www.pv-magazine.com/2023/12/14/greece-to-support-local-energy-communities-with-e42-million-of-funding/

The new funds come via Greece’s Enterprise Agreement for the Development Framework 2021-27 (NSRF 2021-27), with the support of the European Structural and Investment Funds of the European Union.

The funds will be used for energy community projects in five Greek regional prefectures, including Western Macedonia and Crete. The NSRF will cover up to 80 percent of energy community project costs, with a minimum installed capacity of 0.3 MW.