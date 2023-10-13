Greece Girds for Pro-Palestinian Rallies, US Embassy Issues Notice

Politics

ATHENS – The Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that killed hundreds, and retaliation by Israel in the Gaza Strip has generated another powderkeg of anger and competing support for both sides that’s spilled over into Greece.

Several far-left wing groups and activists in Greece planned an Oct. 13 pro-Palestinian rally in Eleftherias Park, which has a statue for former US President Harry Truman that has been targeted before.

It’s near the US Embassy which issued a warning to American citizens about the demonstration which is due to start there and then proceed to the Israeli Embassy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government on Israel’s side.

The US Embassy advised American citizens to avoid the area and to stay away from gatherings that in Greece can quickly become explosive, this issue especially potentially like to create fury.

Another rally is planned on Oct. 14 by other far-left organizations at the statue of Eleftherios Venizelos, no word on how police or Greek security forces will be deployed as Israel is reportedly set to invade Gaza.