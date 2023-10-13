x

October 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

Greece Girds for Pro-Palestinian Rallies, US Embassy Issues Notice

October 13, 2023
By The National Herald
US Embassy
(Photo: X(Twitter))

ATHENS – The Hamas terrorist attack in Israel that killed hundreds, and retaliation by Israel in the Gaza Strip has generated another powderkeg of anger and competing support for both sides that’s spilled over into Greece.

Several far-left wing groups and activists in Greece planned an Oct. 13 pro-Palestinian rally in Eleftherias Park, which has a statue for former US President Harry Truman that has been targeted before.

It’s near the US Embassy which issued a warning to American citizens about the demonstration which is due to start there and then proceed to the Israeli Embassy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government on Israel’s side.

The US Embassy advised American citizens to avoid the area and to stay away from gatherings that in Greece can quickly become explosive, this issue especially potentially like to create fury.

Another rally is planned on Oct. 14 by other far-left organizations at the statue of Eleftherios Venizelos, no word on how police or Greek security forces will be deployed as Israel is reportedly set to invade Gaza.

RELATED

Society
Greece Plans Clearing Woods to Stave Off Fires, Produce Electricity

ATHENS - A major source of Greece’s endless summer wildfires - the biomass of uncleared brush and debris in forests and woodlands - could be burned to generate electricity and remove the kindling that spreads the blazes.

Politics
Greece On Guard Over Hamas-Israel War, Border Protections Up
Society
Greece, Italy Plan Underwater Electricity Cable Sharing Renewables

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.