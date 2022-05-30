x

May 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 67ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

Greece Girds for Erdogan Going Maverick, Turkey Pushing Provocations

May 30, 2022
By The National Herald
Azerbaijan Turkey
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a Turkish Technology and Aviation festival, held abroad for the first time, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

ΑΝΚΑRA – The usual summer truce to allow both countries to benefit from tourists isn’t expected this year, with Greece bracing for anticipated increases in provocations from a volatile Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He’s no longer talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Turkish leader irked that the Greek premier had the ear of the US Congress in an address and said – without mentioning Turkey – that the US lawmakers should vote down US President Joe Biden’s hope to sell Turkey more F-16’s.

Erdogan said he would at some point again send an energy research vessel and warships to hunt for energy off Greek islands, is disputing Greek territory and seas, covets return of Aegan islands ceded away by the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he doesn’t recognize and demanded Greece take troops off islands near Turkey’s coast – citing the same agreement.

Greek government sources not named told Kathimerini that Mitsotakis’ adminstration believes it’s likely that Erdogan will increase violations of Greek airspace by Turkish fighter jets especially with NATO – the defense alliance to which both belong – refusing to intervene, emboldening him.

All that could turn into a long, hot summer for Greece, which has put troops and its Navy in the Aegean in a state of readiness in case of a conflict breaking out, accidental or otherwise.

Greece also is said to think that Erdogan will turn to sending more refugees and migrants to Greece and its islands although Turkey is supposed to contain them under an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union.

Some 4.4 million people fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, primarily Syria and Afghanistan but also sub-Saharan African and as far as Pakistan and Bangladesh went to Turkey hoping to get to the EU before the borders were closed to them.

Erdogan, who purged the civil sector, military, courts and education system after a failed 2016 coup attempt against him and has been jailing journalists to stifle criticism, is also dealing with record inflation and disgruntlement.

That means, said the paper, that he’s likely to stoke his conservative base with belligerent talk against Greece, which has included saying it would be a cause for war if Greece doubles its maritime boundaries to 12 miles.

He also said he would veto the hopes of Sweden and Finland to join NATO in what Greece reportedly believes is an attempt to blackmail the US into selling Turkey F-16s and also F-35’s whose purchase was barred when Erdogan authorized acquistion of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

Those undermine NATO and could be used against Greece in a conflict but the defense alliance chief, Jens Stoltenberg, has admitted he wants no part of the feud between the countries.

If Erdogan is pressured into backing down over Sweden and Finland, the paper said he may try to take out his frustration with further provocations against Greece after the EU gave only lip service support to Mitsotakis when the Turkish leader broke off all communications with him.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned last week that Ankara will dispute the sovereignty of Greek islands in the eastern Aegean if they aren’t fully demilitarized and rid of all Greek troops.

RELATED

Politics
Turkey Upset Greece Doesn’t Honor Ottoman Occupation Right

ISTANBUL - Amid reports that the ancient Istanbul church of Hagia Sophia that was turned into a mosque has been repeatedly vandalized, Turkey said that Greece isn't showing respect to monuments from the Ottoman Occupation.

Society
Greece: 2,400 COVID Cases on Monday, 21 Deaths
Politics
Oikonomou: PM Will Brief EU Partners on Turkish Provocations

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…To The Holy Land – A TNH Documentary by Clelia Charissis

This past Easter season, this great feast, Pascha for Greek Orthodox Christianity and Passover for Judaism, found us during Holy Week in the Holy Land, at the Gate of Worship.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings