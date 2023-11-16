x

November 16, 2023

Greece Girds for 50th Anniversary of Student Uprising Against Junta

November 16, 2023
By The National Herald
[365062] ΕΟΡΤΑΣΜΟΣ ΤΗΣ 50ης ΕΠΕΤΕΙΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΕΞΕΓΕΡΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΟΛΥΤΕΧΝΕΙΟΥ / 2η ΗΜΕΡΑ(ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
50th Anniversary of Student Uprising Against Junta. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Worries that demonstrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Nov. 17 1973 student uprising that led to the downfall of Greece’s military junta a year leader brought warnings from the United States and United Kingdom.

Those cautions are brought annually, especially as protests and marches have ended outside the U.S. Embassy to protest America’s implicit support for the anti-Communist Colonels who used brutal repression after taking power in 1967.

Students at the Athens Polytechnic University rallied against the junta in an uprising that saw a tank break through the gates of the school and some 24 civilians outside being killed but the number of dead disputed over the years.

50th Anniversary of Student Uprising Against Junta. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)
50th Anniversary of Student Uprising Against Junta. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

The event is commemorated every year, often finding anti-establishment groups and anarchists jumping in with violence and tourists and foreign residents and visitors urged to avoid the area around the school and downtown neighborhoods. The UK Foreign Office advisory said demonstrations “could become violent, and security forces may deploy tear gas. If you are in areas where demonstrations are taking place, remain vigilant, move away quickly from the area, stay aware of your surroundings, and follow the advice of local authorities.”

The US Embassy issued a similar warning to American citizens as the use of tear gas by police has led to responses from demonstrators throwing rocks, objects and Molotov Cocktails, the 50th anniversary likely bringing a bigger turnout.

50th Anniversary of Student Uprising Against Junta. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

Gradual road closures will come into effect downtown to try to control the areas, especially the anarchist stronghold of Exarchia where the university is located and has seen protests against a Metro station under construction.

There’s additional anxiety this year because of Greece’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip that has brought fears of reprisals in Greece, especially against Jewish sites.

50th Anniversary of Student Uprising Against Junta. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — During the first minutes of Oct.

