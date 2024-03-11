x

March 11, 2024

Greece Getting US Patriot Missiles Could Send Ukraine Missile Defenses

March 11, 2024
By The National Herald
Joe Biden
FILE - Patriot missiles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ vow to stand by Ukraine during Russia’s invasion – he was there when a missile struck nearby – hasn’t extended to sending the Ukrainians Russian-made missile defenses has but might yet.

If Greece gets a battery of surface-to-air Patriot missiles from the United States that could provide an opening to send Ukraine the Soviet S-300 missile defenses obtained years ago but Russia said that would require its approval.

The systems are on the island of Crete and have since been supplanted by more advanced S-400 systems that Turkey obtained although they undermine the security of NATO and worries they could be used against Greece in a conflict.

Greece’s reluctance to send Ukraine the S-300’s was said to be lessened after the missile strike in Ukraine when Mitsotakis was visiting President  Volodymyr Zelenskyy but there’s still reportedly some anxiety about further rattling Russian President Vladimir Putin.

That came after Zelenskyy went to Constantinople to discuss Turkey – which has refused to impose European Union sanctions on Russia – being a mediator in trying to end the war in its third year, an idea which drew skepticism in Greece.

The US and Greece renewed a military cooperation deal that could see more US bases in Greece and the Patriot help Greece improve its defenses in eastern Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast, Turkey objecting to Greek troops being there.

Greece’s air defenses on the islands are outdated and don’t have the technological capacity to deal with drones, Turkey being a leader in producing them for reconnaissance and also armed, and proved to be tank-killers from the sky.

Greece has provided Ukraine with a range of weaponry, including 1,000 64mm anti-tank RPGs, 6 million bullets and 1,050 missiles of various types. It is also expected to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16s other countries will provide.

