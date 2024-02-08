x

February 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Society

Greece Getting First 3 of 7 US-Made Seahawk Helicopters, Rest in 2025

February 8, 2024
By The National Herald
A U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopter flies over a stateless dhow later found to be carrying a hidden arms shipment in the Arabian Sea on Thursday, May 6, 2021.(U.S. Navy via AP)
(U.S. Navy via AP, file)

ATHENS – As part of continuing to build its arsenal – which began during Turkish provocations before a current rapprochement – Greece will be receiving the first three of seven American-made Seahawk helicopters.

They will be delivered on US Navy transport planes, the remaining four coming in 2025 to complete the deal, the company said.

“Completed in early December 2023, the tests verify each MH-60R aircraft is an efficient and effective air weapon system capable of performing anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions from land or naval ship,” it said.

The Hellenic Navy MH-60R aircraft will join 11 existing S-70B Seahawk aircraft at the Kotroni Naval Air Station, a small airport situated northwest of Marathonas, East Attica.

Known as Aegean Hawks, the older maritime helicopters were acquired direct from Sikorsky between 1994 and 2005. The Seahawks are anti-submarine warfare aircraft, said Flight Global in a report.

https://www.flightglobal.com/helicopters/trio-of-mh-60r-seahawks-readied-for-delivery-to-greece/156847.article

It is acquiring the new Seahawks via the US government’s Foreign Military Sales process, approval for which was granted in 2019, the report added.

Once fielded, Greece will become the second European operator of the MH-60R, with Denmark already using nine examples, while Norway and Spain placed orders in 2023 for a combined 14 units.

RELATED

Society
Palestinians Fleeing Gaza War Flocking to Greece, Turkey for Asylum

ATHENS - Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip in the hunt for Hamas terrorists who killed 1200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage in October is seeing Palestinians caught in the conflict seeking refuge elsewhere, primarily Greece and Turkey.

Society
Big Foreign Demand for Athens Airport Shares on Exchange Opening
Politics
Greece Rebuffs European Parliament Vote Declaring Media Freedom Risk

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Toby Keith, Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 62 after Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

NEW YORK - Toby Keith, a hit country crafter of pro-American anthems who both riled up critics and was loved by millions of fans, has died.

ATHENS - Shares for the Athens International Airport (AIA) on the Athens Stock Exchange for the first time were hot items, trading at 9.

WASHINGTON — To hear some conservatives on cable news or on social media tell it, Taylor Swift is part of an elaborate plot to help Democrats win the November election.

SAN DIEGO — Five U.S.

ATHENS - Greece’s New Democracy government rejected a European Parliament resolution denouncing a lack of media freedom and monitoring of journalists, calling the vote “mudslinging” and “slander.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.