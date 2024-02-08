Greece Getting First 3 of 7 US-Made Seahawk Helicopters, Rest in 2025

Society

ATHENS – As part of continuing to build its arsenal – which began during Turkish provocations before a current rapprochement – Greece will be receiving the first three of seven American-made Seahawk helicopters.

They will be delivered on US Navy transport planes, the remaining four coming in 2025 to complete the deal, the company said.

“Completed in early December 2023, the tests verify each MH-60R aircraft is an efficient and effective air weapon system capable of performing anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions from land or naval ship,” it said.

The Hellenic Navy MH-60R aircraft will join 11 existing S-70B Seahawk aircraft at the Kotroni Naval Air Station, a small airport situated northwest of Marathonas, East Attica.

Known as Aegean Hawks, the older maritime helicopters were acquired direct from Sikorsky between 1994 and 2005. The Seahawks are anti-submarine warfare aircraft, said Flight Global in a report.

It is acquiring the new Seahawks via the US government’s Foreign Military Sales process, approval for which was granted in 2019, the report added.

Once fielded, Greece will become the second European operator of the MH-60R, with Denmark already using nine examples, while Norway and Spain placed orders in 2023 for a combined 14 units.