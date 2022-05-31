Greece, Germany Partner on Ukraine Weapons

Politics

German chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, centre, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second from right, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, talk before the an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

BRUSSELS — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany is working on a deal with Greece that would see Athens deliver old military equipment to Ukraine and get armored personnel carriers from Germany to fill the gap.

Germany has faced criticism for a perceived reluctance to deliver heavy weapons to Ukraine, which the government rejects. It points among other things to arrangements for NATO allies to deliver older equipment — particularly of Soviet design — to Kyiv and then have modern material supplied by Germany.

Scholz pointed Tuesday to an arrangement already made with the Czech Republic. He said he had agreed with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to draw up a similar deal after a European Union summit. He didn’t give details, but said it will be finalized by the countries’ defense ministries and can be implemented quickly.

Scholz said he also spoke to his Polish counterpart about such arrangements.

Read more: Mitsotakis Briefs Scholz on Turkish Provocations