Greece Further Purges Courts of Judges for Not Issuing Rulings

Politics

ATHENS – After firing seven judges earlier in March for not working and delaying rulings, even for years, Greece’s Supreme Court said 13 were terminated over the past three months and more will getting the boot.

The high court President Maria Georgiou is set to convene a new plenary session and go after the judges who aren’t fulfilling their duties, which has seen cases back up a decade or longer and statues of limitations expire.

Greek courts work short hours and Kathimerini said the Supreme Court leadership has finally had enough of it after generations of shirkers doing next to nothing and being paid.

An administrative law judge in Greece typically earns an average of 6,560 euros ($7213) a month but it varies from 3200 euros ($3518) to 10,000 euros ($10,955) depending on a range of factors.

All of the fired judges had been repeatedly admonished, suspended without pay, even fined for delaying issuing decisions, the report said including one hadn’t issued a single decision in 10 years although her docket had 400 cases.

Another had to be sued to turn over cases she locked away and wouldn’t release but no names were given nor any explanation why it took the high court years to finally act, even in the case of who lived in Belgium permanently.

Almost all those dismissed had more than 200 pending cases, and some of them were statute-barred, meaning time had run out to issue a verdict but wasn’t indicated if that was done purposely to benefit a defendant or plantiff.

Just because they’re not judges anymore doesn’t mean that they won’t stay on the public payroll and some of them demanded, as they are entitled by law, to be transferred to other jobs, no report whether they would retain the same salary.