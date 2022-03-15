x

March 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

Greece Further Purges Courts of Judges for Not Issuing Rulings

March 15, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - Evelpidon Street court complex in downtown Athens, Greece. Photo: Eurokinissi/Giannis Panagopoulos
FILE - Evelpidon Street court complex in downtown Athens, Greece. Photo: Eurokinissi/Giannis Panagopoulos

ATHENS – After firing seven judges earlier in March for not working and delaying rulings, even for years, Greece’s Supreme Court said 13 were terminated over the past three months and more will getting the boot.

The high court President Maria Georgiou is set to convene a new plenary session and go after the judges who aren’t fulfilling their duties, which has seen cases back up a decade or longer and statues of limitations expire.

Greek courts work short hours and Kathimerini said the Supreme Court leadership has finally had enough of it after generations of shirkers doing next to nothing and being paid.

An administrative law judge in Greece typically earns an average of 6,560 euros ($7213) a month but it varies from 3200 euros ($3518) to 10,000 euros ($10,955) depending on a range of factors.

All of the fired judges had been repeatedly admonished, suspended without pay, even fined for delaying issuing decisions, the report said including one hadn’t issued a single decision in 10 years although her docket had 400 cases.

Another had to be sued to turn over cases she locked away and wouldn’t release but no names were given nor any explanation why it took the high court years to finally act, even in the case of who lived in Belgium permanently.

Almost all those dismissed had more than 200 pending cases, and some of them were statute-barred, meaning time had run out to issue a verdict but wasn’t indicated if that was done purposely to benefit a defendant or plantiff.

Just because they’re not judges anymore doesn’t mean that they won’t stay on the public payroll and some of them demanded, as they are entitled by law, to be transferred to other jobs, no report whether they would retain the same salary.

 

RELATED

Economy
Greek Court Halts Piraeus Development Over Environmental Impact

ATHENS – A key part of Greece's attempt to lure more foreign business and cruise ships ran into an obstacle when Greece's highest administrative court said a major investment plan for the port of Piraeus must be put on hold.

Society
Greek Cops Team with Europol, Bust Big Migrant Smuggling Ring
Politics
Operation to Evacuate Greek Consul General in Mariupol Underway

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Man Suspected of Stalking, Killing Homeless People Arrested

WASHINGTON — A gunman suspected of stalking homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington, D.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings