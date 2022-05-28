Greece & France Sign Revised Film Co-Production Agreement

Cinema

CANNES – Greece and France signed an agreement for the joint production of films, on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, it was reported on Saturday.

It was signed by Deputy Minister of Culture & Sports for Contemporary Cultural Issues, Nikolas Giatromanolakis in Cannes. This fresh agreement is a revised version of the 1973 agreement between the two countries. It aims to strengthen Greek filmmaking in the competitive European environment, while actively supporting the film works of fiction, documentaries and animation, it was noted in an announcement.

The agreement facilitates the participation of Greek producers in Greek-French co-productions since the minimum contribution rate from the co-producers in-contract drops to 10% and the maximum rises to 90%.

Additionally, it facilitates the extroversion of Greek producers and artists as it strengthens their cooperation with the French film industry, the largest in Europe, it was added.

Similar agreements with other countries will soon follow, noted Giatromanolakis, while culture minister Mendoni said that agreements like this “contribute decisively to the extroversion of Greek contemporary creations and to the promotion of the work of Greek creators.”