May 11, 2022

Politics

Greece-France Relationship Is Unique, PM Tells French Business Leaders

May 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΚΙΝΗΣΗΣ ΓΑΛΛΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΕΩΝ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during a meeting with representatives of France's leading network of enterpreneurs Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) held at Maximos Mansion in Athens on Wednesday 11 May, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the “unique relationship between Greece and France” at his meeting with representatives of France’s leading network of enterpreneurs Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) held at Maximos Mansion in Athens on Wednesday.

Elaborating on this relationship, the Greek premier said that “it is unique at a political level,” and also referred to the strategic partnership agreement he signed with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in 2021, “which is particularly important for France’s geopolitical presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

At the meeting with MEDEF, Mitsotakis noted that foreign companies are investing in several sectors other than the usual ones of tourism and renewable energy sources: high-tech, logistics, education and health. He pointed out that the combination of the Greek economy’s prospects and the ongoing reform program has made Greece a “competitive investment destination.”

The representatives of French companies reportedly expressed their interest in new prospects developing and their confidence in the long-term stability, sustainability and growth potential of Greece’s economy.

Apart from MEDEF President Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the meeting was attended by L’Oreal President Jean-Paul Agon, and executives representing Airbus, Bollore, Bouygues Batiment International, Egis, Fives, Galileo Global, Idemia, Iveco France, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Group, Naval Group, Ratp Development, Safran, Saur International, Sulo, Thales and Vinci Concessions, among others.

Also attending were Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Deputy Director General George Xirogiannis and Chairman of the Executive Committee Efthimios Vidalis. The head of the PM’s Financial Office Alexis Patelis was also present.

