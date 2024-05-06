x

May 6, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

Greece Foreign Investor Magnet, 62% Increase in 3 Years Brings $6.7 Billion

May 6, 2024
By The National Herald
mitsotakis-davos1
Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ all-out focus on an economic acceleration and reaching out for more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had worked so well that Greece saw a 62 percent increase from 2021-23, and a $6.7 billion bonanza.

That began a year after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world and rocked Greece’s tourism-reliant economy that brought business lockdowns and saw international air traffic nearly halt, now rebounding with record levels of foreign arrivals.

Greece had been averating $4.15 billion in FDI from 2017-19, which fell to $3.2 billion in 2020 before jumping to $6.3 billion in 2021 even during health restrictions that weren’t lifted until a year later to lure more tourists, which worked big time.

While the levels dropped to $5.4 billion in 2023 it was still far higher than the pre-pandemic levels and the Conservatives government is pushing for more foreign investors, particularly 5-Star hotels and luxury resorts also taking over public beaches.

The numbers came from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that measured FDI through equity capital, often through acquisitions and mergers or the creation of new production units, the reinvestment of profits and intra-business borrowing.

There was also soaring investments abroad by Greek companies that jumped from only $429 million from 2017-19 to $2.8 billion from 2021-23, an explosion of exports after Greek products weren’t marketed aggressively for years.

RELATED

Politics
After Visit, Greek EU Lawmaker Decries Jailing Ethnic Greek Mayor in Albania

ATHENS - New Democracy Member of the European Parliament Manolis Kefalogiannis said the continued false imprisonment of ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri, the rightfully elected mayor of the Albanian seaside town of Himare was “flimsy and baseless.

Society
No Uber Competition, Greece Goes After Tax-Evading Cabbies 
Society
Ready or Not, Greece Braces for Wildfires Season: Equipment, Manpower 

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

On D-Day, 19-Year-Old Medic Charles Shay was Ready to Give His Life, and Save as Many as He Could

BRETTEVILLE-L'ORGUEILLEUSE, France (AP) — On D-Day, Charles Shay was a 19-year-old U.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ all-out focus on an economic acceleration and reaching out for more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had worked so well that Greece saw a 62 percent increase from 2021-23, and a $6.

ATHENS - Greece has won the kitschy pop-song Eurovision song contest only once - Helena Paparizou for the aptly named My Number One in 2005 - in 43 tries but this year Marina Satti is hoping to add another trophy.

ATHENS - Having driven out Uber’s basic service - wanting a monopoly without competition - Greece’s taxi drivers have also been notorious for not paying taxes but now are the target of inspectors wanting to rein them in.

NEW YORK – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided over the Resurrection service at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Manhattan the night of May 4/5.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.