Greece Foreign Investor Magnet, 62% Increase in 3 Years Brings $6.7 Billion

Economy

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ all-out focus on an economic acceleration and reaching out for more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) had worked so well that Greece saw a 62 percent increase from 2021-23, and a $6.7 billion bonanza.

That began a year after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world and rocked Greece’s tourism-reliant economy that brought business lockdowns and saw international air traffic nearly halt, now rebounding with record levels of foreign arrivals.

Greece had been averating $4.15 billion in FDI from 2017-19, which fell to $3.2 billion in 2020 before jumping to $6.3 billion in 2021 even during health restrictions that weren’t lifted until a year later to lure more tourists, which worked big time.

While the levels dropped to $5.4 billion in 2023 it was still far higher than the pre-pandemic levels and the Conservatives government is pushing for more foreign investors, particularly 5-Star hotels and luxury resorts also taking over public beaches.

The numbers came from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that measured FDI through equity capital, often through acquisitions and mergers or the creation of new production units, the reinvestment of profits and intra-business borrowing.

There was also soaring investments abroad by Greek companies that jumped from only $429 million from 2017-19 to $2.8 billion from 2021-23, an explosion of exports after Greek products weren’t marketed aggressively for years.