Greece Foodies England Street Food Shack Too Good to Pass Up

READING, England – If you’re walking down the street in Reading, England and see the little log cabin shack with the name Greece Foodies on it, you’re in for such a treat the whole town knows about it.

The new sidewalk food spot was opened by Greek-born Mirela Likoka and husband Alex Konomi who moved to the town in 2018, bringing with them the experience of running restaurants in their home country.

“We opened this place to offer traditional Greek food where everything is hand-made by me. Our concept is to buy fresh meat and ingredients for all our dishes so that I can marinated all the meat by hand,” she told Yahoo News.

“In Greece I was a chef in a kitchen for 25 years. All my life I worked very hard in restaurants from morning till night and when I moved the UK I quickly discovered that I couldn’t stay home alone,” she said.

“I love to be out surrounded by people where I can give pleasure and for them to give me the same back. I like to keep busy.” She sure has.