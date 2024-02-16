x

February 16, 2024

Greece Food Prices Soaring Out of Sight, Government Intervenes

February 16, 2024
By The National Herald

(Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Greece’s ruling New Democracy is mulling more measures to help households deal with skyrocketing food prices at supermarkets, having already imposed anti-profiteering fines on some multinational companies.

The costs are cutting deep into the budgets of many families with the hike in prices especially hitting staples like olive oil that now typically costs as much as 50 euros ($53.85) for 4 liters, little more than one gallon.

Supermarkets earlier had been persuaded to create so-called Household Baskets for 51 staple items but the sticker shock on the shelves has more shoppers buying generic or store brands and cutting back on how much they buy – sales are down – but prices so high that the markets are raking it in.

The Development Ministry had banned special offers on retail prices were hiked in a disguise to entice people to buy – like 2-for-1 offers – and that is being extended to more products.

Food inflation hit 8.3 percent in January and is rising by the month, a problem for the government as Greeks are among the lowest paid and highly taxed in the European Union.

Supermarket executives complained the government is getting too intrusive and that they can’t adjust fast enough and are seeing a growing decline in sales as shoppers hold on to their wallets or find alternative goods.

They said there is a worldwide shortage in products such as olive oil, orange juice and cocoa and that price measures would do nothing to affect that, the ministry looking at pushing discounts on products nearing expiration.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said that the annual inflation rate dropped in January to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent in December, 2023 but supermarket prices are still rising, so-called “greedflation” blamed.

The product with the largest annual price increase, 67.4 percent, is olive oil, going up 6.8 percent in January, blamed on losses from summer wildfires and floods and a previous mild winter that reduced crops.

There’s also been marked increases in the prices of other basic goods such as cold cuts, vegetables and yogurt, many Greeks flocking to regular street markets for goods often at lower prices.

