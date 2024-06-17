x

Greece Food Prices Jumped 30% in 3 Years, But Wages Just 12%

June 17, 2024
By The National Herald
supermarket greece
(POOL/Yiannis Liakos/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has brought an accelerating economy to Greece, his government is struggling to hold down soaring food prices that have led many households to switch to cheaper products or cut spending.

Food prices have gone up 30 percent since an inflationary spike began 2021, more than twice the average salary raise of 12 percent, the government getting supermarkets to create household baskets to hold down the price of 51 staples.

There’s also been fines against multinationals and domestic companies for profiteering but it hasn’t slowed the increase in prices and Mitsotakis went so far as to change his minister in charge of dealing with the problem.

He’s also asked the European Commission to intervene to deal with international food companies who are gouging customers and his New Democracy government’s policies have held down some food costs.

But Greeks – among the lowest paid and heaviest taxed in the 27-member European Union – are spending about 20 percent of their income on food and almost another half on rent unless they own their own homes.

In the last three years the food price index increased 25 percent, according to data from the Eurostat Price Observatory, driven by prices for olive oil – produced domestically – that has almost doubled in price for some extra virgin brands.

At the same time, supermarket chains are battling each other for market share as buyers are becoming more careful where they shop and what they buy and especially are gobbling up private store brands as alternatives.

According to research firm Circana, in January-March 2024 the share of private label products was 27.1 percent, up from 26.6 percent in the first quarter of 2023 with German discounter Lidl trying to fend of AB Vassilopoulos and Sklaventis.

Lidl Greece published the results of a price comparison it carried out on 14 private label products in its own store, in Sklavenitis and in AB Vassilopoulos on its website and in its weekly offers brochure.

That Lidl table showed its chain was cheaper than the competitors but Vassilopoulos responded that the German company didn’t compare items of similar sizes and quantities, skewing the results.

The Greek chain wrote on Facebook: “Dear Lidl Hellas, We saw that you came and shopped with us, thank you very much. You proved we already have low prices, but with a 6-euro reward your cart would be even more economical! That is why we took the initiative to make you a member of AB Plus,” referring to its loyalty scheme giving 6-euro discount ($6.43) cards after reaching a spending threshold.

