Greece: Fire in Ilia, One Firefighter Injured

ATHENS – Fire fighting forces operating in the area of Agnanta in Ilia, were increased on Thursday in order to contain the fire that is burning an area of farm land and forest.

One firefighter was burned in the hands and the legs while battling the blaze and was sent to “Aghios Andreas” hospital in Patras.

A total of 21 fire engines operated by 58 fighters, and two teams of firemen on foot, assisted by six firefighting aircraft and two helicopters, are operating in the area.

According to the Fire Brigade the fire is not threatening inhabited areas.